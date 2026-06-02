Results Score North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 02.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Roulston Gavinbatsman
|57
|31
|5
|5
|183.87
|Egan Jakebatsman
|37
|30
|3
|1
|123.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Moondra Jai
|4
|0
|31
|3
|7.75
|1
|0
|Dockrell Georgeall rounder
|3
|0
|21
|2
|7
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
15.6
1
Hollard to L McCarthy, 1 run
15.6
1
Hollard to L McCarthy, no ball
15.6
nb
Hollard to L McCarthy, no ball + 4 runs