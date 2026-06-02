Results Score North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 02.06.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

159

LEI
LEI

179

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Roulston Gavinbatsman573155183.87
Egan Jakebatsman373031123.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Moondra Jai403137.7510
Dockrell Georgeall rounder30212720

Latest Highlights

15.6
1

Hollard to L McCarthy, 1 run

15.6
1

Hollard to L McCarthy, no ball

15.6
nb

Hollard to L McCarthy, no ball + 4 runs

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