Squads North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 02.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Balbirnie Andy
batsman
Tucker Lorcan
wicket keeper
Egan Jake
batsman
Tector Harry
batsman
MacBeth Scott John
bowler
Dockrell George
all rounder
McBrine Andy
all rounder
De Freitas Christopher
all rounder
Wilson Jared
all rounder
Doheny Stephen
wicket keeper
McCarthy Liam
batsman
Moondra Jai
no information yet
Young Craig
bowler
Tector Tim
batsman
MacBeth Ryan
bowler
Hollard Matt
no information yet
Roulston Gavin
batsman
Hand Fionn
bowler
Deveraj Melvin
no information yet
Martins Jeremy
no information yet
McClintock William
batsman
White Benjamin
bowler
Topping Sam
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Campher Curtis
all rounder
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Delany David
bowler
Doherty Liam Conor
all rounder
Hoey Gavin
all rounder
Dougherty Billy
no information yet
Little Joshua
bowler
Haslett Samuel
no information yet
Lynch Seamus
all rounder
McKeegan Trent
all rounder
McCarthy Barry
bowler
Millar Robbie
all rounder
Ogilby Freddie
no information yet
Wilson Josh
batsman