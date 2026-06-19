Match details Jabalpur Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals T20 Madhya Pradesh League 19.06.2026

T20

JAB
JAB

204

CHA
CHA

208

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jabalpur Lions Squad

Players
Bench

Chambal Ghariyals Squad

Players
BenchSingh Sandeep

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet