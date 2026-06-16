Match details Rewa Jaguars vs Jabalpur Lions T20 Madhya Pradesh League 16.06.2026

T20

REW
REW

219

JAB
JAB

218

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 16, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rewa Jaguars Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Jabalpur Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet