Match details Belapur Blasters vs Vashi Warriors T20 Navi Mumbai Premier League 06.04.2026

T20

BEL
BEL
VAS
VAS

Match Info

Match:Navi Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, April 06, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Belapur Blasters Squad

Players
BenchBende Soham, Bhoi Ganesh, Dombe Yuviraj, Jadhav Rahul, Patel Indal, Shekhar Shashank, Shinde Yogesh, Singh Japjeet

Vashi Warriors Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet