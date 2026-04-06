Match details Sanpada Scorpions vs Ambernath Avengers T20 Navi Mumbai Premier League 06.04.2026

T20

SAN
SAN

199

AMB
AMB

198

Match Info

Match:Navi Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, April 06, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sanpada Scorpions Squad

Players
Bench

Ambernath Avengers Squad

Players
BenchBathe Tushar, Kamat Om Kesh, Khan Dildar, Mhase Aryan, Modak Chirag, More Sanket, Ubale Harsh

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet