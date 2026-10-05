Match details Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos T20 Nepal Premier League 27.10.2026

T20

BIR
BIR
CHI
CHI

Match Info

Match:Nepal Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, October 26, 2026 - Saturday, November 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Biratnagar Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Chitwan Rhinos Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet