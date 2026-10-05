Match details Biratnagar Kings vs Janakpur Bolts T20 Nepal Premier League 03.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Nepal Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Monday, October 26, 2026 - Saturday, November 21, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, November 03, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Biratnagar Kings Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Janakpur Bolts Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet