H2h Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Chitwan Rhinos T20 Nepal Premier League 18.11.2026

T20

KAT
KAT
CHI
CHI
Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Chitwan Rhinos

T20, Nepal Premier League

CHIChitwan Rhinos

170

KATKathmandu Gurkhas

180

T20, Nepal Premier League

CHIChitwan Rhinos

89

KATKathmandu Gurkhas

142