Match details Lumbini Lions vs Sudurpaschim Royals T20 Nepal Premier League 17.11.2026

T20

LUM
LUM
SUD
SUD

Match Info

Match:Nepal Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, October 26, 2026 - Saturday, November 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 17, 2026 10:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lumbini Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sudurpaschim Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet