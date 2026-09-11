Squads Keonjhar Miners vs Kataka Panthers T20 Odisha Pro T20 League 26.09.2026

T20

KEO
KEO
CUT
CUT

Playing

KEO
KEO
CUT
CUT
First TeamSecond Team
Mokshit Panakala

no information yet

Bench

KEO
KEO
CUT
CUT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet