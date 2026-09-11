Match details Puri Titans vs Bhubaneswar Tigers T20 Odisha Pro T20 League 24.09.2026

T20

PUR
PUR
BHU
BHU

Match Info

Match:Odisha Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Sunday, September 20, 2026 - Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Puri Titans Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bhubaneswar Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet