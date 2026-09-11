Squads Rourkela Steelers vs Keonjhar Miners T20 Odisha Pro T20 League 27.09.2026

T20

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ROU
KEO
KEO

Playing

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ROU
KEO
KEO

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Bench

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ROU
KEO
KEO

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