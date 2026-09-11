Match details Sambalpur Warriors vs Bhubaneswar Tigers T20 Odisha Pro T20 League 22.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Odisha Pro T20 League 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, September 20, 2026 - Tuesday, September 29, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sambalpur Warriors Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Bhubaneswar Tigers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet