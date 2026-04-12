18.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Maxwell pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

17.6 4 FOUR! Faheem Ashraf pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 4 runs on the leg side.

17.5 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Maxwell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.4 1 Dropped in short by Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off once again. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and lofts a late cut behind point for one run.

17.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Labuschagne rocks back and pulls sloppily

17.2 2 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs back behind square.

17.1 1 Free hit. Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off stump. Maxwell pushes forward and edges back behind square for a run.

17.1 nb No ball. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a run.

16.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and guides a cut for a single run.

16.5 1b Good length, pitching outside off stump. Maxwell pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

16.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length from I Wasim again. Maxwell gets forward and lofts a sweep for 6 runs.

16.3 1 Good line and length from I Wasim. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

16.2 1 Good length from I Wasim, pitching outside off stump. Maxwell gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

15.6 4 FOUR! Fifty for Labuschagne with a boundary! Short ball, pitching outside off. Labuschagne gets forward and scoops behind square for 4 runs.

15.5 . Short of a length, on line. Labuschagne backs away and cuts

15.5 3w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off. The ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for 3 wides.

15.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Maxwell rocks back and defends on the off side for a run.

15.3 1 Back of a length from Irshad, on a good line. Labuschagne pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.

15.2 . Full, outside off. Labuschagne gets forward and drives through the off side field.

15.1 . Back of a length from Irshad, outside leg. Labuschagne goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance. Islamabad United appeal for a catch, but Labuschagne is given not out. Islamabad United call for a review. The decision is upheld.

14.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. Labuschagne creates room and cuts sloppily for a single run.

14.5 1 Green comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Maxwell. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

14.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Perera pushes forward and sweeps, but is caught by Faheem Ashraf behind square.

14.3 . Green comes around the wicket to Perera. On a good line and length from Green again. Perera pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for one run.

14.1 . Back of a length from Green, on leg stump. Labuschagne creates space but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

13.6 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Perera moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

13.5 . Faheem Ashraf now coming around the wicket. Good length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off. Perera gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside leg once more. Khan gets forward and inside edges. Islamabad United appeal for a catch, but the umpire gives Khan not out. Islamabad United call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Khan has to go.

13.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

13.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

13.1 W OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ayub shuffles down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Conway

12.6 1 Gleeson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ayub gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

12.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut

12.4 4 FOUR! Gleeson now coming around the wicket. Gleeson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ayub gets forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

12.3 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

12.2 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Ayub rocks back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off. Labuschagne goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.6 1 I Wasim pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Labuschagne. He gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

11.5 1 Good line and length from I Wasim again. Ayub advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length again. Ayub shuffles down the pitch and drives on the leg side for six runs.

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

11.2 1 Good line and length from I Wasim. Ayub goes back and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Labuschagne backs away and slices a cut for a single run.

10.6 1 Good line and length from Mehran Mumtaz. Labuschagne goes back and glances for 1 run on the on side.

10.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

10.5 1 Back of a length from Mehran Mumtaz, on a good line. Ayub moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

10.4 1 On a good line and length. Labuschagne steps away and cuts for a run.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Mehran Mumtaz, pitching outside off. Ayub rocks back and cuts for a single run.

10.2 1 Good line and length from Mehran Mumtaz. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run through the leg side field.

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and scoops behind square for 4 runs.

9.6 4 FOUR! Irshad comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Ayub gets forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

9.5 1 Short ball, on a good line. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

9.4 . Irshad now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Labuschagne pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke back through point.

9.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Ayub gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Labuschagne steps back and punches a drive for one run.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Irshad, outside off. Ayub gets forward and plays a cut back behind point for a single run.

8.6 1 Green comes around the wicket to Ayub. Back of a length from Green, on a good line. Ayub rocks back and pulls for a run.

8.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

8.4 . Good line and length. Labuschagne advances down the pitch and drives

8.3 . Green now coming over the wicket to Labuschagne. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne backs away and guides a cut

8.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ayub pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

8.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Green. Ayub shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs over the off side field.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching on a good line once again. Ayub advances down the pitch and slices a cut for one run.

7.5 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, on line. Labuschagne steps away and plays a cut for 1 run.

7.4 1 Good line and length from Faheem Ashraf once more. Ayub gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

6.6 . On a good line and length. Ayub moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while trying a drive

6.5 . Green now coming around the wicket to Ayub. Full ball, on a good line. Ayub gets on the front foot and punches a drive

6.4 1 Green comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne goes back and cuts for a single run.

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

6.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Ayub moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

6.1 . Good line and length. Ayub gets on the back foot and drives poorly

5.6 1 Irshad now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ayub rocks back and drives for one run through point on the off side.

5.5 1 Short ball, on a good line once more. Labuschagne goes back and plays a pull for a run behind square.

5.4 . Back of a length from Irshad, pitching on a good line again. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a pull

5.3 . Irshad drops one in short, on a good line once more. Labuschagne rocks back and pulls

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Irshad, on a good line. Labuschagne creates space and guides a cut for 4 runs.

5.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and finesses a glance

4.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Ayub gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square.

4.5 W OUT! Green gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Green once again. Maaz Sadaqat backs away and plays a sloppy drive, Faheem Ashraf fumbles 2-3 times and then catches the ball.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Green, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

4.3 . Back of a length, on line. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and pulls averagely down the ground.

4.2 . Green comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off once more. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and plays a pull down the ground.

4.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Labuschagne advances down the pitch and glances through the on side field for one run.

3.6 3 Gleeson pitches one up, on a good line. Labuschagne gets forward and plays a flick for 3 runs. Impressive work in the field by Minhas saves a boundary.

3.5 . Short, pitching outside off once more. Labuschagne pushes forward but misses while trying to play a scoop

3.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

3.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Labuschagne pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a scoop

3.2 1lb On a good length, outside off once again. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a scoop, resulting in one leg bye.

3.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for one run.

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

2.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Faheem Ashraf. Maaz Sadaqat creates room and cuts for four runs.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and edges

2.3 3 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Labuschagne gets forward and plays a flick for three runs behind square.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and skies a scoop back behind point for four runs.

2.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and eases a drive for a run back through point.

1.6 2 Good line and length from Gleeson once more. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

1.5 . Back of a length, on line. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and defends

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Labuschagne goes back and cuts averagely

1.3 . Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

1.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

1.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to defend for 1 run.

0.6 6 SIX! I Wasim comes over the wicket to Maaz Sadaqat. Good line and length from I Wasim again. Maaz Sadaqat advances and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

0.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from I Wasim once more. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Maaz Sadaqat. He gets forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

0.3 . Good line and length once again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and drives

0.2 . On a good line and length once again. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and drives down the ground.

0.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat moves down the pitch and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

19.6 W OUT! Mehmood gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is impressively caught by Labuschagne on the leg side.

19.5 1 Mehmood comes over the wicket. Yorker, on line. Irshad gets on the front foot and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. Mehmood pitches one up, outside off. Mehran Mumtaz gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Khan

19.3 W OUT! Caught. Mehmood pitches one up, on line once more. I Wasim pushes forward and plays a sloppy reverse sweep, and is caught by Hunain Shah after multiple attempts

19.2 2 Back of a length from Mehmood, on line. I Wasim rocks back and outside edges for a pair of runs back behind square.

19.1 W OUT! Mehmood gets the wicket! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Chapman gets forward and lifts a flick, but is caught by Irfan Khan

18.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a pull

18.5 1 Full ball, on line. Chapman gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

18.4 . Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Chapman. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

18.3 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Chapman moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull behind square, resulting in a couple of leg byes.

18.2 6 SIX! Full toss, on line once again. Chapman moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs on the leg side.

18.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Chapman advances and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

17.6 2 Mohammad Ali comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

17.5 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off. Chapman moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Mohammad Ali now coming around the wicket to Chapman. Yorker, on a good line. Chapman gets forward and guides a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

17.3 1 Mohammad Ali comes over the wicket to Green. Length ball, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and cuts for a run.

17.2 1lb On a good line and length from Mohammad Ali. Chapman gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

17.1 . Mohammad Ali pitches one up, outside off stump. Chapman gets forward and eases a mediocre drive

16.6 1 Full, on line. Chapman gets forward and drives for a run.

16.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Chapman moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

16.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Green gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

16.3 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, on line. Chapman gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hunain Shah.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line again. Chapman moves onto the front foot and drives over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

16.1 1 On a good line and length from Hunain Shah. Green gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

15.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

15.5 . Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and defends

15.4 . Mohammad Ali comes over the wicket to Green. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Green gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal, but Green is given not out.

15.3 W OUT! LBW. Good length, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull. The umpire gives Faheem Ashraf out LBW, but Faheem Ashraf signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Faheem Ashraf has to go.

15.2 . Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, on a good line. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal, but Faheem Ashraf is given not out.

15.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Chapman pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Chapman gets forward and plays a flick behind square for a run.

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

14.4 . On a good line and length. Faheem Ashraf pushes forward and defends

14.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Chapman creates space and drives through the off side for a single run.

14.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

13.6 . Full, on a good line. Chapman gets forward and eases a drive

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Faheem Ashraf goes back and finesses a glance through the leg side field for one run.

13.4 . On a good line and length from Maxwell once more. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length once again. Haider Ali gets forward and lifts a sweep, but is brilliantly caught by Maaz Sadaqat

13.2 1 Short of a length, on line again. Chapman backs away and cuts for a single run.

13.1 2 On a good line and length from Maxwell again. Chapman shuffles down the pitch and edges behind square on the on side for a couple of runs.

12.6 . Hunain Shah pitches one up, on line again. Haider Ali gets forward and drives

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Chapman pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

12.4 . Good line and length. Chapman gets on the front foot and drives

12.3 . Good line and length from Hunain Shah once again. Chapman gets forward and edges

12.2 . Good line and length from Hunain Shah once more. Chapman gets on the front foot and defends

12.1 1 Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Haider Ali moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

11.6 1 Full, on line. Haider Ali gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

11.5 . Maxwell now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Maxwell, pitching outside off stump. Haider Ali rocks back and cuts through point. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for a catch. The umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.

11.4 1 Good line and length from Maxwell. Chapman gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

11.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Haider Ali moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a run.

11.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Chapman moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

11.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Haider Ali rocks back and flicks a glance for one run.

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Haider Ali gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for one run.

10.5 . Ayub comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Ayub. Haider Ali moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

10.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Chapman gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

10.3 2 Ayub comes around the wicket to Chapman. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Chapman rocks back and pulls for 2 runs. Fantastic work in the field by Irfan Khan saves a certain boundary.

10.2 1 Ayub now coming over the wicket to Haider Ali. Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Haider Ali. He goes back and punches a drive for one run.

10.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Chapman gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Haider Ali gets on the front foot and outside edges through the off side field.

9.4 1 Maxwell now coming around the wicket to Chapman. Full ball, on a good line. Chapman moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

9.2 1 Maxwell now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Conway gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the leg side field.

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Mhd Faiq pushes forward and pulls for one run.

8.6 2 MH Khan now coming over the wicket to Conway. Back of a length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot and drives through the on side field for a couple of runs.

8.5 1 MH Khan comes around the wicket to Mhd Faiq. MH Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Mhd Faiq pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

8.4 1 On a good line and length from MH Khan once more. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

8.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Mhd Faiq steps away and cuts for one run.

8.2 1 MH Khan comes over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Conway rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

8.1 1 MH Khan pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Mhd Faiq gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run straight down the ground.

7.6 1 Full toss, on line. Mhd Faiq gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.5 6 MAXIMUM! Mehmood comes over the wicket to Mhd Faiq. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mhd Faiq moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a half dozen runs.

7.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

7.3 4 FOUR! Mehmood now coming around the wicket to Conway. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

7.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Mhd Faiq gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

7.1 2 Good length from Mehmood, outside off. Mhd Faiq pushes forward and edges on the leg side for 2 runs.

6.6 2 MH Khan now coming over the wicket to Conway. On a good line and length. Conway gets forward and plays a flick for two runs. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

6.5 1 MH Khan comes around the wicket to Mhd Faiq. On a good line and length. Mhd Faiq goes back and drives through the off side for 1 run.

6.4 1lb MH Khan comes over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a reverse sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. Hyderabad Kingsmen call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

6.3 1 MH Khan pitches one up, on line. Mhd Faiq gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

6.2 . Good line and length from MH Khan again. Mhd Faiq moves onto the front foot and defends

6.1 . Back of a length, on line. Mhd Faiq moves onto the back foot and drives

5.6 1 Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump once more. Mhd Faiq goes back and eases a drive through point for a single run.

5.5 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Over the wicket, full ball, outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Minhas is bowled

5.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Conway rocks back and cuts for 1 run back through point.

5.3 . Mohammad Ali now coming around the wicket to Conway. Good length, pitching outside off again. Conway moves onto the back foot and defends

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Minhas gets forward and finesses a glance on the on side for a single run.

5.2 1w Wide. Mohammad Ali now coming over the wicket. Short ball, pitching on a good line but angled across and down the leg side. Minhas gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

5.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for one run.

4.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Minhas pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Minhas advances down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs.

4.4 . Back of a length from Ayub, pitching on leg and angled across. Minhas rocks back and glances

4.3 4 FOUR! Ayub now coming over the wicket to Minhas. Good line and length from Ayub. Minhas pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

4.2 1 Ayub now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Ayub, outside off stump. Conway gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

4.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Minhas. He rocks back and finesses a glance for one run on the leg side.

3.6 . Maxwell comes around the wicket. Good length from Maxwell, pitching outside off once again. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke. Good fielding by Maxwell results in a single run being saved.

3.5 1 Back of a length from Maxwell, outside off. Minhas rocks back and pulls for a run.

3.4 . Maxwell comes over the wicket to Minhas. On a good line and length. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Good line and length from Maxwell. Conway rocks back and tucks a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Maxwell pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Conway moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

3.2 1w Wide. Pitching outside leg and angled across. Conway gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

3.1 . Good length from Maxwell, pitching outside off. Conway rocks back and drives through the off side.

2.6 . Ayub now coming over the wicket. Good line and length. Minhas pushes forward and defends

2.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

2.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Conway gets on the back foot and cuts

2.3 . Good line and length from Ayub. Conway gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Conway rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

2.1 . Good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off stump once more. Minhas goes back and outside edges behind point for four runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Hunain Shah now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets on the front foot and edges behind point for four runs.

1.4 1 Hunain Shah now coming around the wicket. Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

1.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Conway gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

1.2 . Hunain Shah pitches one up, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

1.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Conway gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

0.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Conway goes back and inside edges for a run.

0.5 1 Mohammad Ali now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Minhas goes back and defends for 1 run through the off side field.

0.4 1 Mohammad Ali now coming around the wicket. Mohammad Ali drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run back through point.

0.3 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Conway rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

0.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Conway gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.