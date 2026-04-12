Match details Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 12.04.2026

T20

HYD
HYD

157

ISL
ISL

153

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Hyderabad Kingsmen won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 12, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

PlayersSadaqat Maaz, Labuschagne Marnus, Khan Usman, Ayub Saim, Khan Usman, Perera Kusal, Maxwell Glenn, Khan Irfan, Khan Hassan, Shah Hunain, Mehmood Asif, Ali Mohammad
BenchAli Saad, Arif Mohammad Tayyab, Azam Hammad, Baartman Ottniel, Hussain Ahmed, Jahangir Shayan, Javed Akif, Khan Sharjeel, Mehmood Rizwan, Meredith Riley

Islamabad United Squad

PlayersConway Devon, Minhas Sameer, Faiq Mohammad, Chapman Mark, Ali Haider, Wasim Imad, Ashraf Faheem, Green Chris, Gleeson Richard, Mumtaz Mehran, Irshad Salman
BenchAiree Dipendra, Bryant Max, Gous Andries, Gul Sameen, Hasnain Mohammad, Joseph Shamar, Khan Shadab, Muzarabani Blessing, Sajjad Hamza, Wasim Jr Mohammad

Venue Guide

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