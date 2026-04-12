Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 12.04.2026

T20

HYD
HYD

157

ISL
ISL

153

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Labuschagne Marnusbatsman615360115.09
Ayub Saimbatsman352622134.62
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ashraf Faheemall rounder403328.2501
Green Chrisbowler401924.7500

Latest Highlights

18.1
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Maxwell pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

17.6
4

FOUR! Faheem Ashraf pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 4 runs on the leg side.

17.5
1

Short ball, outside off stump. Maxwell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

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