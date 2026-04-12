Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 12.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Labuschagne Marnusbatsman
|61
|53
|6
|0
|115.09
|Ayub Saimbatsman
|35
|26
|2
|2
|134.62
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ashraf Faheemall rounder
|4
|0
|33
|2
|8.25
|0
|1
|Green Chrisbowler
|4
|0
|19
|2
|4.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.1
4
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Maxwell pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.
17.6
4
FOUR! Faheem Ashraf pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 4 runs on the leg side.
17.5
1
Short ball, outside off stump. Maxwell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.