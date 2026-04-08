19.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Aamer Jamal goes back and cuts for one run back through point.

19.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

19.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

19.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Aamer Jamal gets forward and eases a drive through the on side field for a single run.

19.2 1 Hunain Shah pitches one up, outside off. Iftikhar Ahmed rocks back and lofts a drive over the on side field for a single run.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Iftikhar Ahmed gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

18.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

18.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Aamer Jamal gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

18.4 . Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off. Aamer Jamal goes back and plays a shaky scoop

18.3 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Iftikhar Ahmed pushes forward and edges for one run back behind square.

18.2 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Aamer Jamal. He pushes forward and drives for a single run.

18.1 1 Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off. Iftikhar Ahmed gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

17.6 2 Yorker, on a good line. Aamer Jamal gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for two runs.

17.5 . Good length from Hunain Shah, outside off stump. Aamer Jamal pushes forward and eases a wild drive through the off side field.

17.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across the batter. Aamer Jamal moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

17.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Aamer Jamal gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for a catch, but the umpire gives Aamer Jamal not out. Hyderabad Kingsmen call for a review. The decision is upheld.

17.2 . On a good line and length. Aamer Jamal gets on the front foot and plays a flick

17.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off once more. Samad moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Usman Khan

16.6 . Full, outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

16.5 . Good line and length. Iftikhar Ahmed rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

16.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.

16.3 W OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length again. Yousaf moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull. The umpire gives Yousaf out LBW, but Yousaf signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Yousaf is out.

16.2 1lb Full ball, on line but angling across Samad. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

16.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Yousaf gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square for one run.

15.6 1 Good length from Theekshana, outside off again. Yousaf gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run back behind point.

15.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Yousaf rocks back and drives through the off side field.

15.4 1 Pitched up, on line again. Samad rocks back and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

15.3 1 Good line and length from Theekshana. Yousaf moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Yousaf gets on the back foot and slices a square cut for four runs.

15.1 . Full, on a good line. Yousaf moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from MH Khan. Babar Azam gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. Hyderabad Kingsmen call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Babar Azam is given out.

14.3 2 Pitched up, outside off once again. Yousaf moves onto the back foot and drives for a couple of runs.

14.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Yousaf pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Yousaf gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.

13.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

13.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Yousaf gets forward and drives for 1 run.

13.4 W OUT! Ayub gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off. Bracewell pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Irfan Khan down the ground.

13.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

13.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Bracewell goes back and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

13.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

12.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on leg. Bracewell goes back and scoops back behind square for 6 runs.

12.5 1 Good length from Hunain Shah, outside off once again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

12.4 2 Length ball, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 2 runs back behind point.

12.3 1 Good line and length from Hunain Shah. Bracewell gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

12.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Bracewell gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside leg. Bracewell gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Theekshana costing a pair of runs.

12.1 . Good length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Bracewell advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

11.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Ayub but angling across Babar Azam. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

11.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and plays a drive for one run down the ground.

11.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Babar Azam advances down the pitch and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Bracewell. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

11.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bracewell pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

10.6 . Good length, outside off stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

10.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

10.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Babar Azam rocks back and drives on the off side.

10.3 1 Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Bracewell. He pushes forward and leg glances behind square for a single run.

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Bracewell pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for a catch, but Bracewell is given not out. Hyderabad Kingsmen call for a review. The decision is upheld.

10.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell gets forward and defends

9.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Bracewell pushes forward and drives for one run.

9.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

9.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

9.2 . Good length from Theekshana, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bracewell. He moves onto the front foot and defends

9.1 2 Full, outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Bracewell goes back and drives through the on side field for a run.

8.5 1 On a good line and length from Ayub. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

8.4 . Length ball, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

8.2 W OUT! Ayub breaks through! Good line and length but angling across the batter. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Mohammad Ali behind square.

8.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for one run.

7.5 . Maaz Sadaqat pitches one up, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and defends

7.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

7.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive over the off side field for one run.

7.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Babar Azam gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

7.1 1 On a good line and length. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

6.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 1 Ayub pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

6.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and drives back behind point.

6.3 1 Pitched up, on line again. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

6.2 2 On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and paddles back behind square for a pair of runs.

6.1 1 Good length from Ayub, on leg stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

5.6 1 Good line and length. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and flicks for one run.

5.5 1 Theekshana pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

5.4 1 On a good line and length from Theekshana. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run back behind square.

5.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Kusal Mendis goes back and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

5.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Theekshana again. Kusal Mendis gets forward and plays a drive down the ground for six runs.

5.1 1 Good line and length but angled across. Babar Azam gets forward and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

4.6 6 SIX! Good line and length from MH Khan again. Kusal Mendis goes back and plays a pull for 6 runs.

4.5 1 On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Babar Azam advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Babar Azam goes back and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

4.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for one run.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut back behind point.

3.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Kusal Mendis. He gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

3.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

3.3 . Good line and length from Maaz Sadaqat. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Maaz Sadaqat, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

3.1 1 On a good line and length from Maaz Sadaqat once more. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

2.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and lofts a sweep for a single run.

2.5 . Good line and length. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and eases a drive

2.4 . Full ball, outside off. Kusal Mendis gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

2.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Babar Azam rocks back and drives

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam goes back and cuts

1.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and drives behind point on the off side.

1.5 W OUT! Theekshana breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mohammad Haris goes back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Labuschagne

1.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Mohammad Haris gets forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

1.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run on the off side.

1.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Mohammad Haris steps back and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

1.1 . Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Mohammad Haris creates space and eases a drive through the off side.

0.6 . Good length, outside off again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a cut behind point for 4 runs.

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.2 1lb Good length, outside off. Mohammad Haris goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

0.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length but angling across. Mohammad Haris goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

18.2 W OUT! Aamer Jamal breaks through! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick, but is caught by Iftikhar Ahmed

18.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. MH Khan goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

17.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. MH Khan gets forward and drives behind point for 1 run.

17.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. MH Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

17.4 . Good length from Rana, outside off once more. MH Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

17.3 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, outside off. MH Khan gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for one run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Yousaf is tidy. Peshawar Zalmi appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Hunain Shah is short of the popping crease

17.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line but angled across MH Khan. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

17.1 2 On a good line and length once more. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs back behind square.

16.6 W OUT! Two wickets in a row! On a good line and length from Muqeem. Theekshana goes back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Muqeem

16.5 W OUT! Muqeem breaks through! Good length, outside off stump once again. Perera rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Iftikhar Ahmed behind point.

16.4 1 Full, outside off again. MH Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

16.3 W OUT! Muqeem gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Irfan Khan advances down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Babar Azam on the off side.

16.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Perera advances and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Perera gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

15.6 6 SIX! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Irfan Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for six runs back behind square.

15.5 1 Good line and length from Shoriful Islam. Perera moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

15.4 4 FOUR! 50 for Perera in emphatic style! On a good line and length. Perera goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

15.3 1 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off. Irfan Khan gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

15.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Irfan Khan goes back and edges

15.1 . On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam once again. Irfan Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

14.6 1 Full, on line. Irfan Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

14.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Irfan Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 . On a good length, on leg stump. Irfan Khan gets on the front foot and leg glances

14.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Perera moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

14.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Irfan Khan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

14.1 W OUT! Muqeem gets the wicket! Good length from Muqeem, outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Shoriful Islam behind square.

13.6 . Length ball, outside off again. Perera rocks back and defends

13.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

13.4 2 On a good line and length from Aamer Jamal but angled across Labuschagne. He goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

13.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Perera moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Perera gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a pair of runs.

13.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Labuschagne goes back and pulls for one run.

12.6 1 Full, on a good line. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

12.5 1 Good length from Bracewell, outside off stump once more. Perera gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square.

12.2 1 Full ball, on leg stump. Perera gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for one run behind square.

12.1 4 Good length from Bracewell, pitching outside leg. Perera gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a reverse sweep, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

11.6 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Perera gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

11.5 1 Good length from Muqeem, outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and plays a square cut for a single run.

11.4 . Good line and length again. Labuschagne pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

11.3 1 On a good line and length from Muqeem again. Perera gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Muqeem, pitching near leg stump. Perera gets forward and lofts a sweep for 6 runs behind square.

11.1 . Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off stump once more. Perera gets on the back foot and slices a cut

10.6 . Bracewell pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Labuschagne shuffles down the pitch and drives

10.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg. Perera moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

10.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and inside edges for one run back behind square.

10.4 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled loosely across the batter and down the leg side. Labuschagne gets forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

10.3 1 Full ball, on line. Perera gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Labuschagne goes back and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

10.1 1 Bracewell pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Perera moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

9.6 1 Full ball, on line but angled across the batter. Perera pushes forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

9.5 2 Good length, outside leg. Perera gets on the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

9.4 4 FOUR! Rana pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across. Perera gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

9.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Perera gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

9.2 1 Good length from Rana, outside off. Labuschagne gets forward and defends for one run.

9.1 1 Rana pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Perera. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

8.6 . Full, outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

8.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Perera gets forward and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

8.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for one run.

8.3 . Good line and length but angled across Labuschagne. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance

8.2 1 Good line and length. Perera gets forward and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump once again. Perera gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

7.5 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Labuschagne. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

7.4 1 Good length from Muqeem, on leg stump and angled across. Perera moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

7.2 4 And again! Length ball, outside off stump. Labuschagne goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Labuschagne pushes forward and flicks for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Samad costing Peshawar Zalmi 2 runs.

6.6 2 Good line and length from Iftikhar Ahmed but angled across. Perera pushes forward and leg glances behind square for a pair of runs.

6.5 . Length ball, outside off. Perera moves onto the back foot and guides a cut through point.

6.4 2 Good length, pitching near leg stump again. Perera moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a couple of runs.

6.3 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

6.2 . Iftikhar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 . On a good line and length from Iftikhar Ahmed. Labuschagne pushes forward and defends behind point.

5.6 4 FOUR! Rana pitches one up, outside off stump. Perera gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Perera goes back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

5.4 . Good length from Rana, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets forward and defends

5.3 2 Rana pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Perera gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded.

5.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne pushes forward and defends for a run.

5.1 4 Good line and length. Labuschagne pushes forward and leg glances back behind square for four leg byes.

4.6 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length. Sharjeel Khan gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut, the ball gets through, and Sharjeel Khan is bowled

4.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Sharjeel Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 1 Iftikhar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Labuschagne pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

4.3 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for Iftikhar Ahmed! On a good line and length. Usman Khan moves onto the front foot and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Muqeem back behind square.

4.2 W OUT! Iftikhar Ahmed breaks through! Pitched up, outside off. Ayub gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Mohammad Haris down the ground.

4.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Sharjeel Khan moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a cut

3.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ayub gets on the front foot and flicks

3.4 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ayub moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

3.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Ayub gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

3.2 1 Bracewell pitches one up, on a good line. Sharjeel Khan advances and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.1 1 Good length, outside off. Ayub pushes forward and drives for a run.

2.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharjeel Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat advances down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Aamer Jamal on the on side.

2.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and lifts a sweep behind square for four runs.

2.3 1 On a good line and length but angling across. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

2.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

2.1 1 Ayub plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and drives

1.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Ayub moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

1.3 . Good line and length again. Ayub gets on the front foot and defends

1.2 3 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and pulls for three runs.

1.1 1 On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam. Ayub shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a run behind square.

0.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Ayub gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

0.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Ayub gets forward but decides to just let it through to the keeper

0.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Bracewell. Ayub gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs through point.

0.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Ayub gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

0.2 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Maaz Sadaqat. He gets forward and tucks a leg glance for a run back behind square.