Match details Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Pakistan Super League 08.04.2026

T20

HYD
HYD

145

PZA
PZA

146

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, April 08, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

PlayersAyub Saim, Sadaqat Maaz, Labuschagne Marnus, Khan Usman, Perera Kusal, Khan Irfan, Khan Sharjeel, Khan Hassan, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Shah Hunain, Ali Mohammad
BenchAli Saad, Arif Mohammad Tayyab, Azam Hammad, Baartman Ottniel, Hussain Ahmed, Jahangir Shayan, Javed Akif, Khan Usman, Maxwell Glenn, Mehmood Asif, Mehmood Rizwan, Meredith Riley

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

PlayersAzam Babar, Haris Mohammad, Mendis Kusal, Yousaf Farhan, Ahmed Iftikhar, Bracewell Michael, Samad Abdul, Jamal Aamir, Muqeem Sufiyan, Islam Shoriful, Rana Nahid
BenchAli Kashif, Baig Mirza Tahir, Dahani Shahnawaz, Hardie Aaron, Mills Tymal, Raza Ali, Shahzad Khurram, Subhan Abdul, Usman Khalid, Vince James

Venue Guide

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