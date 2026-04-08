Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Pakistan Super League 08.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Azam Babarbatsman
|43
|37
|6
|0
|116.22
|Mendis Kusalwicket keeper
|27
|23
|1
|2
|117.39
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ayub Saimbatsman
|4
|0
|19
|2
|4.75
|0
|0
|Theekshana Morawakage Maheeshbowler
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Aamer Jamal goes back and cuts for one run back through point.
19.5
1
Yorker, outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.
19.4
6
SIX! Pitched up, outside off. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.