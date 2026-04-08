Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Pakistan Super League 08.04.2026

T20

HYD
HYD

145

PZA
PZA

146

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Azam Babarbatsman433760116.22
Mendis Kusalwicket keeper272312117.39
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ayub Saimbatsman401924.7500
Theekshana Morawakage Maheeshbowler40361900

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Aamer Jamal goes back and cuts for one run back through point.

19.5
1

Yorker, outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

19.4
6

SIX! Pitched up, outside off. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

Read all highlights