16.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Perera. He gets forward and tucks a glance for four runs behind square on the on side.

16.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets on the front foot and drives

16.1 . Mubasir Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Perera pushes forward and eases a drive

15.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Perera gets on the back foot and glances for a run.

15.5 1 Back of a length from Masood, pitching outside off. Irfan Khan rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run back through point.

15.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Perera goes back and tucks a glance for a run back behind square.

15.3 4 FOUR! Masood pitches one up, outside leg. Perera gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

15.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Irfan Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

15.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Irfan Khan gets forward and defends

14.6 1 Amir now coming around the wicket to Irfan Khan. Back of a length from Amir, outside off stump. Irfan Khan goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.5 1lb Amir now coming over the wicket to Perera. Good line and length. Perera gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance behind square on the on side, resulting in 1 leg bye.

14.4 1 Full toss, on line. Irfan Khan gets forward and punches a shaky drive for one run.

14.3 . On a good length, outside off once again. Irfan Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 2 Back of a length from Amir, outside off again. Irfan Khan rocks back and lofts a bad pull for 2 runs.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Irfan Khan steps back and drives over the off side field for six runs.

13.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Perera gets forward and defends

13.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Irfan Khan advances and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

13.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Irfan Khan advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

13.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. Irfan Khan pushes forward and late cuts back behind point for four runs.

13.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Irfan Khan pushes forward and defends

13.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line again. Irfan Khan gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

12.6 1 Asif Afridi pitches one up, on line. Irfan Khan pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

12.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Irfan Khan gets forward and defends

12.4 4 FOUR! Asif Afridi comes around the wicket to Irfan Khan. On a good line and length from Asif Afridi. Irfan Khan pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

12.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Perera rocks back and cuts back behind point for a single run.

12.3 1w Wide. Asif Afridi comes over the wicket to Perera. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Perera gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a glance

12.2 1 Good length from Asif Afridi, outside off stump once more. Irfan Khan pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

12.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off again. Irfan Khan gets on the front foot and scoops back behind square for a couple of runs.

11.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Perera gets on the front foot and edges

11.5 1 Full ball, outside off again. Irfan Khan gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

11.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Irfan Khan moves onto the back foot and defends

11.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Perera pushes forward and glances for 1 run behind square on the on side.

11.2 2 Good length from Masood, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Perera. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

11.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Perera gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a glance

11.1 1 Full ball, outside off again. Irfan Khan pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

10.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Irfan Khan shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side field for a run.

10.5 1 Amir comes over the wicket to Perera. On a good line and length. Perera gets forward and finesses a glance for a run behind square on the on side.

10.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Irfan Khan rocks back and cuts for a single run back behind point.

10.3 . Amir comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Irfan Khan pushes forward and defends

10.2 1 Amir now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from Amir. Perera gets forward and guides a glance for a run.

10.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Irfan Khan gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

9.6 1lb Good line and length. Irfan Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance behind square on the leg side, resulting in a single leg bye.

9.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Irfan Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Irfan Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Good length from Sears, pitching outside off once more. Irfan Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 W OUT! Sears gets one through! On a good length, outside off. Maxwell rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Maxwell has to depart

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Perera rocks back and guides a cut for a run.

8.6 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length again. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance. Rawalpindi Pindiz appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Labuschagne not out. Rawalpindi Pindiz call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Labuschagne is given out.

8.5 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Perera moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

8.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Perera moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs behind point.

8.3 2 On a good line and length from Masood. Perera gets on the front foot and sweeps for two runs back behind square.

8.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Labuschagne pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Masood, pitching outside off. Labuschagne goes back and cuts late for 4 runs behind point.

7.6 . On a good line and length from Mubasir Khan. Perera gets forward and defends

7.5 1 Good length from Mubasir Khan, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a run on the leg side.

7.4 1lb Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Perera moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 leg bye behind square on the on side.

7.3 1 Good length from Mubasir Khan, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Labuschagne gets forward and reverse sweeps for one run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Labuschagne gets forward and sweeps for four runs.

7.2 1w Wide. Mubasir Khan now coming around the wicket to Labuschagne. Pitching far outside leg. Labuschagne gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a glance

7.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Mubasir Khan. Labuschagne creates space and guides a cut for four runs.

6.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Masood, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and cuts behind point for four runs.

6.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Perera goes back and slices a cut for one run.

6.3 1 Masood now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run on the on side.

6.2 1 Masood comes around the wicket to Perera. Length ball, outside off again. Perera gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

6.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and pulls for one run.

5.6 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets forward and flicks for a half dozen runs back behind square.

5.5 . Amir comes over the wicket. Good length from Amir, pitching outside off again. Perera pushes forward and drives

5.4 W OUT! Amir gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off again. Khan goes back and plays a pull, but is caught by Masood

5.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . Amir now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Khan gets on the front foot and drives

5.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

4.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Khan rocks back and eases a drive

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Khan gets on the back foot and punches a drive

4.4 . Good line and length once again. Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . On a good line and length. Khan pushes forward and defends

4.2 . Good length from Asif Afridi, outside off stump. Khan goes back and drives

4.1 W OUT! Asif Afridi gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Ayub gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Amir back behind square.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and lofts a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

3.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Labuschagne pushes forward and defends

3.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Ayub pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Ayub moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Sears once again. Ayub gets on the front foot and plays a scoop back behind square for 6 runs.

2.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Labuschagne creates room and sweeps for four runs.

2.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Labuschagne rocks back and drives

2.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Labuschagne rocks back and cuts

2.3 . On a good length, outside off. Labuschagne rocks back and eases a drive

2.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne steps back and eases a drive

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and drives

1.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ayub pushes forward and flicks a glance on the leg side for a couple of runs.

1.5 . Good length from Sears, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ayub moves onto the front foot and glances

1.4 . Sears pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Ayub advances down the pitch and punches a drive

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Ayub. He goes back and outside edges

1.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for one run.

0.6 2 On a good length, outside off. Ayub gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs behind square. The ball is misfielded costing Rawalpindi Pindiz 2 runs.

0.5 W OUT! Asif Afridi gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and guides a cut, but is caught by Sears

0.4 . Full ball, on line. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and flicks

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and drives

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Asif Afridi, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

0.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and glances

19.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Asif Afridi moves onto the front foot and plays a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

19.5 1 Back of a length from Mehmood, on line. Amir creates space and plays a shaky pull for one run.

19.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Asif Afridi pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

19.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Amir. He steps away and eases a drive for a run.

19.2 1 Back of a length from Mehmood, on line once more. Asif Afridi rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

19.1 . Good length from Mehmood, outside leg and angled across. Asif Afridi moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

18.6 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sears shuffles down the pitch and lofts a wild drive, and is caught by Maxwell down the ground.

18.5 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Ali. Asif Afridi gets on the front foot and eases a sloppy drive for a single run through the leg side field.

18.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Asif Afridi gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

18.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump once again. Asif Afridi goes back and outside edges for four runs behind point.

18.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Asif Afridi moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.1 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Asif Afridi gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.6 . Short of a length, outside off again. Sears goes back and plays a defensive stroke

17.5 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Mubasir Khan gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Labuschagne down the ground.

17.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Mubasir Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

17.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

17.3 1lb Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Asif Afridi gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye.

17.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Asif Afridi pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mubasir Khan moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Mehmood now coming around the wicket to Asif Afridi. Good length, pitching outside off. Asif Afridi rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

16.5 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Billings gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Billings has to go

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and scoops for a half dozen runs behind square.

16.3 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Billings gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Mehmood, outside off stump. Mubasir Khan moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

16.1 4 FOUR! Mehmood pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Mubasir Khan gets forward and leg glances for four runs behind square.

15.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Mubasir Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

15.5 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Billings pushes forward and edges behind square for a single run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Billings gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

15.3 2 Full, on line once again. Billings moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in a pair of leg byes. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. Hyderabad Kingsmen call for a review. The decision is upheld.

15.2 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Mubasir Khan gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance behind square on the on side, resulting in a single leg bye.

15.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Billings moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for 1 run.

14.6 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off once more. Billings rocks back and slices a late cut. The throw by Labuschagne is impressive. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Masood is short of the popping crease

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Masood goes back and drives through the off side for a single run.

14.4 1 Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off again. Billings gets forward and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for 1 run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off once more. Masood goes back and edges for a run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Masood goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

14.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Billings goes back and glances for 1 run on the on side.

13.6 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Ali but angling across. Masood gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

13.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off. Masood gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

13.4 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Y Khan gets on the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Maaz Sadaqat

13.3 1 Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

13.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Y Khan gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

13.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Billings moves onto the front foot and guides a late cut for a run back behind point.

12.6 . Good line and length once again. Y Khan rocks back and defends

12.5 1 On a good line and length. Billings rocks back and drives on the leg side for one run.

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Billings gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps

12.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and defends

12.2 1 Good length from Ayub, outside off. Y Khan rocks back and drives for one run.

12.1 1 Good line and length. Billings goes back and drives for 1 run on the on side.

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Billings gets forward and finesses a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

11.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Billings moves onto the front foot and slices a late cut back behind point for a couple of runs.

11.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Y Khan goes back and plays a cut for one run behind point.

11.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Y Khan rocks back and cuts

11.2 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Y Khan goes back and cuts for a couple of runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

10.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Billings moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 1 Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off again. Y Khan gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

10.4 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Y Khan pushes forward and drives

10.3 1 Good length from MH Khan, outside off. Billings moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

10.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and edges through the leg side field for one run.

10.1 1 Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Billings goes back and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

9.6 . Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Y Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive

9.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Y Khan rocks back but allows that one to through to the wicketkeeper

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Billings advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the off side.

9.3 W OUT! Hunain Shah gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Fazal steps back and outside edges, and is caught by Khan

9.2 . Back of a length from Hunain Shah, on line. Fazal goes back and cuts

9.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Fazal gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

8.6 1 Good line and length from Ayub. Fazal gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

8.5 . Ayub comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Fazal advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 1 Ayub comes over the wicket to Y Khan. Good line and length. Y Khan moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for one run.

8.3 1 Ayub now coming around the wicket to Fazal. Good length, outside off stump. Fazal moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a run.

8.2 1 Ayub pitches one up, outside leg. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

8.1 . Good line and length from Ayub once again. Y Khan gets on the back foot and eases a drive

7.6 1 MH Khan now coming around the wicket. MH Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Y Khan pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

7.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Fazal gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

7.4 4 DROPPED! MH Khan now coming over the wicket to Fazal. Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Fazal pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Maxwell.

7.3 1 MH Khan now coming around the wicket to Y Khan. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Y Khan gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

7.2 1 MH Khan now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Fazal moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

7.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a single run on the on side.

6.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Y Khan rocks back and cuts for a single run.

6.5 . Ayub now coming over the wicket. Full, on line. Y Khan pushes forward and drives

6.4 1 Good length from Ayub, outside off. Fazal rocks back and drives on the on side for a single run.

6.3 . Ayub now coming around the wicket to Fazal. Good line and length. Fazal gets on the front foot and guides a glance

6.2 1 Ayub comes over the wicket to Y Khan. Good length, outside off stump. Y Khan moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Fazal gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

5.6 . Hunain Shah comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Y Khan goes back and cuts

5.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Fazal. He gets forward and finesses a glance back behind square for one run.

5.4 . Hunain Shah now coming around the wicket to Fazal. Good length, outside off again. Fazal rocks back and defends

5.3 W OUT! Hunain Shah gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mitchell goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Khan

5.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Y Khan rocks back and guides a cut for a single run back through point.

5.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Y Khan advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 2 runs on the on side.

4.6 . On a good length, outside off. Mitchell gets forward and eases a drive

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

4.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Mitchell. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

4.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Mitchell advances down the pitch and inside edges

4.2 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend, the ball gets through, and Mohammad Rizwan is bowled

4.1 1 Full, outside off. Y Khan gets forward and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

3.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Y Khan gets on the back foot and glances for one run behind square.

3.5 . Good line and length from MH Khan. Y Khan gets on the back foot and defends

3.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Y Khan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and drives for a run.

3.2 . MH Khan now coming around the wicket. MH Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and punches a drive

3.1 . Good length from MH Khan, pitching on leg and angled across Mohammad Rizwan. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

2.6 1 Maxwell comes over the wicket to Mohammad Rizwan. On a good line and length. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a run behind square on the leg side.

2.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Mohammad Rizwan advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

2.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Rizwan goes back and defends

2.3 1 Good length, outside off. Y Khan pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

2.2 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Maxwell. Khawaja moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.1 . Full, outside off. Khawaja steps back and drives

1.6 1 Ayub comes around the wicket to Khawaja. On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Khawaja steps back and pulls for a run.

1.5 1 Length ball, outside off again. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

1.4 . Length ball, outside off again. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a drive

1.3 . Ayub now coming over the wicket to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back and cuts

1.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Khawaja gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Khawaja moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and plays a late cut

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back and defends

0.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off again. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through point.

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

0.2 . On a good line and length. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the back foot and defends