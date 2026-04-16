Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 16.04.2026

T20

HYD
HYD

123

RAW
RAW

121

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Khan Irfanbatsman342931117.24
Perera Kusalwicket keeper322431133.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Afridi Asifall rounder41202510
Sears Benbowler40281700

Latest Highlights

16.3
4

FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Perera. He gets forward and tucks a glance for four runs behind square on the on side.

16.2
.

Full, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets on the front foot and drives

16.1
.

Mubasir Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Perera pushes forward and eases a drive

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