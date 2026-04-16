Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 16.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Khan Irfanbatsman
|34
|29
|3
|1
|117.24
|Perera Kusalwicket keeper
|32
|24
|3
|1
|133.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Afridi Asifall rounder
|4
|1
|20
|2
|5
|1
|0
|Sears Benbowler
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.3
4
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Perera. He gets forward and tucks a glance for four runs behind square on the on side.
16.2
.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets on the front foot and drives
16.1
.
Mubasir Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Perera pushes forward and eases a drive