Match details Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 16.04.2026

T20

HYD
HYD

123

RAW
RAW

121

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Hyderabad Kingsmen won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, April 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

PlayersSadaqat Maaz, Labuschagne Marnus, Ayub Saim, Khan Usman, Perera Kusal, Maxwell Glenn, Khan Irfan, Khan Hassan, Mehmood Asif, Shah Hunain, Ali Mohammad
BenchAli Saad, Arif Mohammad Tayyab, Azam Hammad, Baartman Ottniel, Hussain Ahmed, Jahangir Shayan, Javed Akif, Khan Sharjeel, Mehmood Rizwan, Meredith Riley

Rawalpindi Pindiz Squad

PlayersRizwan Mohammad, Khawaja Usman, Khan Yasir, Mitchell Daryl, Billings Sam, Fazal Abdullah, Masood Saad, Khan Mubasir, Afridi Asif, Sears Ben, Amir Mohammad
BenchAli Fawad, Butt Amad, Evans Laurie, Forrester Dian, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Ghulam Kamran, Hossain Rishad, Khan Mohammad Amir, Khan Shahzaib, Khan Zaman, Shah Naseem

Venue Guide

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