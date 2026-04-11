18.1 4 SIX! Full, outside off stump. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

15.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across Irfan Khan. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square.

15.5 . Hasan Ali pitches one up, outside off. Irfan Khan moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Irfan Khan gets forward and plays a drive for 6 runs over the off side.

13.2 3 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Perera pushes forward and drives over the off side field for 3 runs.

13.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Irfan Khan gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a single run.

12.2 1 Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Irfan Khan gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance back behind square. Karachi Kings appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. Karachi Kings call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

11.4 W OUT! Abbas Afridi gets the wicket! Full ball, on line. Maxwell gets on the front foot and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Ihsanullah down the ground.

8.3 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and plays a sloppy pull behind square. The umpire gives Maaz Sadaqat out, but the umpires then ask Maaz Sadaqat to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is upheld, and Maaz Sadaqat has to go.

6.5 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Khan pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a pair of runs.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and guides a glance behind square for 1 run.

6.1 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and plays a sweep behind square.

5.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and edges for 1 run.

5.2 1lb Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching on leg. Khan moves onto the front foot and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

4.6 . Khushdil Shah now coming over the wicket to Maaz Sadaqat. Full, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and eases a drive

4.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Khushdil Shah. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

4.3 . Full ball, on line. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and outside edges behind point for one run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Maaz Sadaqat makes the most of it. Ihsanullah pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and inside edges for four runs behind square.

2.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Khan rocks back and eases a drive on the on side.

2.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Khushdil Shah. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull. Karachi Kings appeal for a catch. Both umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. The decision is overturned, and Labuschagne has to go.

2.3 4 FOUR! Khushdil Shah now coming around the wicket to Labuschagne. Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

2.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and slices a cut through point for 1 run.

2.1 . Good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

1.6 1 Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

1.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and plays a flick for six runs behind square.

1.4 1 Back of a length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and glances behind point for a single run.

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Labuschagne goes back and tucks a leg glance behind square.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Hasan Ali, on line. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and guides a glance for one run behind square.

1.1 . Good length, outside leg and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance

0.6 6 MAXIMUM! Ali pitches one up, on a good line. Labuschagne pushes forward and plays a drive on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

0.5 . Good length, outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and glances

0.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and drives for a single run.

0.3 1 Full, on line. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

0.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Labuschagne rocks back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

0.1 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full, pitching outside off. Khushdil Shah moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a single run over the off side. He is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Labuschagne and Khan.

19.5 . 0 runs

19.4 1 Hasan Ali plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

19.4 1 wide

19.3 . 0 runs

19.2 W OUT! Hunain Shah gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Abbas Afridi moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Maaz Sadaqat on the on side.

19.1 1 Khushdil Shah plays a defensive stroke for one run.

18.6 . 0 runs

18.5 W FOUR! Baig brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Mohammad Ali now coming over the wicket. Full ball, outside leg again. Baig advances and lifts a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

18.1 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ali moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Labuschagne

17.6 1 Full toss, on line again. Ali rocks back and drives for 1 run.

17.5 2 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Ali goes back and lifts a drive for a pair of runs over the off side field.

17.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

17.2 1 Yorker, outside leg. Ali rocks back and edges for a single run back behind square.

16.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Ali rocks back and glances for four runs back behind point.

14.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Baig gets on the back foot and drives shakily for a run over the off side field.

13.4 1 Mohammad Ali comes around the wicket to Baig. Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Baig gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

13.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Azam Khan gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

13.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for six runs back behind square.

13.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Azam Khan. He gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

12.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Baig gets on the front foot and plays a paddle back behind square for two runs. The ball is misfielded costing Hyderabad Kingsmen one run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Maxwell now coming around the wicket to Baig. Pitched up, on leg stump. Baig goes back and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

12.4 1 Maxwell comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the on side field.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Baig advances and drives for a single run.

12.2 2 Maxwell now coming around the wicket to Baig. Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Baig. He pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs.

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and glances for one run through the leg side field.

11.6 1 MH Khan now coming around the wicket. MH Khan pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump again. Azam Khan gets on the front foot and finesses a glance through the leg side field for one run.

11.5 1 Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off once again. Baig rocks back and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

11.4 4 FOUR! MH Khan pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Baig goes back and outside edges behind square for 4 runs.

11.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Baig goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

11.2 2 MH Khan comes over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a pair of runs.

11.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Azam Khan gets forward and glances for a run.

10.6 1 Ayub comes over the wicket to Azam Khan. Good line and length from Ayub. Azam Khan rocks back and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

10.5 1 Ayub now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Baig rocks back and drives for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Labuschagne costing a run.

10.4 1 Ayub pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Azam Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Ayub comes over the wicket to Azam Khan. Pitched up, outside off stump. Azam Khan pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

10.2 1 Ayub pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Baig goes back and lofts a drive on the off side for a run.

10.1 . Ayub pitches one up, on line. Baig pushes forward and defends

9.6 . Javed comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off. Azam Khan advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a cut

9.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Baig moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 run.

9.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and cuts

9.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and lifts a pull back behind square for four runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Baig moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut for four runs back behind point.

9.1 . Good length from Javed, outside off once more. Baig gets forward and defends

8.6 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

8.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Azam Khan gets on the back foot and skies a square cut for four runs back behind point.

8.4 . Ayub now coming over the wicket to Azam Khan. Pitched up, outside off. Azam Khan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Baig gets forward and plays a drive for one run over the off side. The ball is misfielded.

8.2 . Ayub now coming around the wicket to Baig. Full, pitching on a good line once more. Baig moves onto the back foot and edges

8.1 1 Good line and length again. Azam Khan rocks back and drives for one run through the on side field.

7.6 . Good line and length once again. Baig gets on the front foot and defends

7.5 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Baig gets on the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

7.4 1 On a good line and length from Hunain Shah. Azam Khan goes back and glances back behind square for 1 run.

7.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Azam Khan pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

7.2 W OUT! LBW. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Muhammad Waseem rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a defensive shot back behind point. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Muhammad Waseem not out. Hyderabad Kingsmen call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Muhammad Waseem is given out.

7.1 1 On a good line and length from Hunain Shah once again. Baig pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

6.6 2 Ayub comes over the wicket to Muhammad Waseem. On a good line and length from Ayub once again. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for two runs on the on side.

6.5 1 Ayub comes around the wicket. Good line and length once more. Baig gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.

6.4 1 Ayub comes over the wicket to Muhammad Waseem. Ayub pitches one up, on line. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

6.3 1 Ayub comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off once again. Baig rocks back and drives for one run.

6.2 1 Ayub now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Muhammad Waseem goes back and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

6.2 2w Wide. Ayub now coming around the wicket. Full ball, too wide outside leg. It beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for 2 wides.

6.1 1 Back of a length from Ayub, pitching on a good line. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

5.6 1 Hunain Shah pitches one up, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem gets forward and drives for a run.

5.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Baig moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a run behind square.

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Baig rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

5.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Baig goes back but swings and misses while trying a drive

5.2 W OUT! Hunain Shah gets the wicket! Back of a length from Hunain Shah, outside off stump. S Ali Agha advances down the pitch and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Maaz Sadaqat

5.1 . Good line and length. S Ali Agha advances and punches a shaky drive

4.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem advances and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side.

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once more. Muhammad Waseem pushes forward and lofts a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Muhammad Waseem goes back and cuts poorly

4.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

4.1 4 FOUR! MH Khan pitches one up, on a good line. S Ali Agha advances and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

3.6 1 Good line and length. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a single run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across S Ali Agha. He shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

3.4 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. S Ali Agha advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a ramp

3.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and drives shakily for a single run on the leg side.

3.2 . Javed comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Javed, pitching on a good line again. Muhammad Waseem rocks back and outside edges behind square.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Muhammad Waseem goes back and flicks for four runs.

2.6 6 And another! Full, pitching outside off stump again. S Ali Agha pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the off side.

2.5 6 SIX! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off once again. S Ali Agha moves down the pitch and slices a cut for six runs back behind point.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha rocks back and tucks a glance

2.3 . Short of a length, outside off again. S Ali Agha advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. S Ali Agha advances but misses while trying to play a cut

2.1 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the back foot and glances sloppily for 1 run.

1.6 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and defends

1.5 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, on a good line. Muhammad Waseem pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out.

1.4 . Javed pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

1.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line once again. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and skies a flick for four runs.

1.2 . Free hit, but Muhammad Waseem doesn't take advantage of it. Yorker, on line. Muhammad Waseem goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

1.2 1 Back of a length from Javed, on line. Muhammad Waseem rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

1.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

0.6 1 Good line and length. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot and glances for one run.