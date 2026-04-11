Results Score Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 11.04.2026

T20

KKI
KKI

188

HYD
HYD

189

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Sadaqat Maazall rounder372942127.59
Khan Hassanbowler331622206.25
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ali Hasanbowler4042110.500
Zampa Adambowler402716.7500

Latest Highlights

18.1
4

SIX! Full, outside off stump. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

15.6
1

Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across Irfan Khan. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square.

15.5
.

Hasan Ali pitches one up, outside off. Irfan Khan moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive

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