Results Score Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 11.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sadaqat Maazall rounder
|37
|29
|4
|2
|127.59
|Khan Hassanbowler
|33
|16
|2
|2
|206.25
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ali Hasanbowler
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.5
|0
|0
|Zampa Adambowler
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.1
4
SIX! Full, outside off stump. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.
15.6
1
Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across Irfan Khan. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square.
15.5
.
Hasan Ali pitches one up, outside off. Irfan Khan moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive