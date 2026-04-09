Highlights Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 09.04.2026
Length ball, outside off stump. Mhd Faiq moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Conway shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! 50 up for Conway in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.
Length ball, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a pair of runs.
Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Conway shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive straight down the ground for six runs.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Mhd Faiq pushes forward and drives for four runs on the off side.
Dropped in short by Mustafizur Rahman, outside off once again. Conway goes back and plays a pull behind square for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mhd Faiq moves down the pitch and drives for a run through the off side field.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Mhd Faiq. He goes back and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off. Mhd Faiq rocks back and guides a cut for a couple of runs.
On a good length, outside off. Conway rocks back and slices a cut for a single run behind point.
FOUR! Full, outside off. Mhd Faiq gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Conway goes back and punches a drive on the on side for a run.
FOUR! Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Conway gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Mhd Faiq goes back and glances for a run back behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Conway. He rocks back and cuts back behind square for 1 run.
Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and drives
Good length, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for a single run.
Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Conway rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut
On a good length, outside off stump. Mhd Faiq moves onto the front foot and defends back behind square for a run.
Good line and length. Conway gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Conway rocks back and slices a cut for four runs behind point.
Full, on a good line. Conway gets forward and punches a drive for a run.
Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off stump. Conway goes back and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Mhd Faiq moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in a leg bye.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.
Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mhd Faiq steps away and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.
FOUR! Good length from Haris Rauf, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mhd Faiq rocks back and plays a flick for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mhd Faiq goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Yorker, outside off. Conway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR MORE! Shaheen Shah Afridi drops one in short, pitching on a good line once more. Conway gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull back behind square for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Conway gets on the back foot and plays a scoop for four runs behind square.
Shaheen Shah Afridi drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Conway rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying a pull
Yorker, on a good line. Conway moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Mhd Faiq goes back and drives through the leg side field for one run.
Good length, outside off once again. Mhd Faiq gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for one run.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Mhd Faiq gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off. Conway rocks back and defends on the off side for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length from U Shah, pitching outside off. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Conway. He goes back and plays a flick for six runs behind square.
Pitched up, on line. Mhd Faiq gets forward and lifts a shaky drive down the ground for a pair of runs.
Length ball, outside off stump. Conway gets forward and drives for a single run. The ball is misfielded.
Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off. Conway pushes forward and eases a bad drive
FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Conway moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Mhd Faiq gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.
OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Minhas gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by U Shah back behind point.
Good length from U Shah, pitching outside off again. Conway moves onto the back foot and defends
Back of a length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run behind point.
Dropped in short by U Shah, on a good line. Minhas ducks
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Minhas gets on the back foot and defends
Good line and length. Conway goes back and punches a drive for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Minhas rocks back and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.
Good length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend
Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside leg and angled across the batter. Minhas gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.
Good length, outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and drives
Good length, outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square for one run.
Good length, outside off. Conway gets forward and eases a drive
OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets the wicket! Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull, and is caught by Conway
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi rocks back and guides a cut
On a good length, pitching outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive
I Wasim pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann gets forward and drives
Good length from I Wasim, pitching outside off stump once more. RA Hermann goes back and drives sloppily
OUT! Caught. Good length from I Wasim, outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique shuffles down the pitch and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Shadab Khan down the ground.
MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs.
Length ball, outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Yorker, pitching on leg. Haseebullah Khan goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot, resulting in four leg byes behind square.
FOUR! Gleeson drops one in short, outside off. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive
Short, outside off stump once again. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Too wide outside leg.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and outside edges for a pair of runs back behind point.
Good length, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Good line and length. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs behind square. The ball is misfielded.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Abdullah Shafique. He rocks back and defends for 1 run.
On a good line and length. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, resulting in one leg bye.
Good length, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and defends
Back of a length, on a good line. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and flicks shakily for a run.
DROPPED! Good length from Gleeson, outside off stump again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and drives shakily down the ground for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Gleeson.
Length ball, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good length, outside off. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend
Good length from I Wasim, outside off stump. Haseebullah Khan gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting a sweep
Good length from I Wasim, pitching near leg stump and angling across Haseebullah Khan. He rocks back and edges
Good length, outside off. Haseebullah Khan pushes forward and defends
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.
OUT! Caught. Good length from I Wasim, outside off stump. Naeem goes back and drives poorly, and is caught by Minhas on the off side.
Back of a length from I Wasim, on a good line. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.