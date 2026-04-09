10.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mhd Faiq moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

9.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Conway shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! 50 up for Conway in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

9.4 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

9.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a pair of runs.

9.2 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Conway shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive straight down the ground for six runs.

8.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Mhd Faiq pushes forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

8.5 1 Dropped in short by Mustafizur Rahman, outside off once again. Conway goes back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mhd Faiq moves down the pitch and drives for a run through the off side field.

8.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Mhd Faiq. He goes back and defends

8.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Mhd Faiq rocks back and guides a cut for a couple of runs.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Conway rocks back and slices a cut for a single run behind point.

7.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Mhd Faiq gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

7.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Conway goes back and punches a drive on the on side for a run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Conway gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

7.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 1 Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Mhd Faiq goes back and glances for a run back behind square.

7.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Conway. He rocks back and cuts back behind square for 1 run.

6.6 . Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and drives

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for a single run.

6.4 . Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Conway rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

6.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mhd Faiq moves onto the front foot and defends back behind square for a run.

6.2 1 Good line and length. Conway gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a run.

6.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Conway rocks back and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

5.6 1 Full, on a good line. Conway gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

5.5 . Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off stump. Conway goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 1lb On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Mhd Faiq moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in a leg bye.

5.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

5.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mhd Faiq steps away and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Haris Rauf, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mhd Faiq rocks back and plays a flick for 4 runs.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mhd Faiq goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 . Yorker, outside off. Conway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 4 FOUR MORE! Shaheen Shah Afridi drops one in short, pitching on a good line once more. Conway gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull back behind square for 4 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Conway gets on the back foot and plays a scoop for four runs behind square.

4.3 . Shaheen Shah Afridi drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Conway rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

4.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Conway moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Mhd Faiq goes back and drives through the leg side field for one run.

3.6 1 Good length, outside off once again. Mhd Faiq gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for one run.

3.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Mhd Faiq gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Conway rocks back and defends on the off side for 1 run.

3.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 . Back of a length from U Shah, pitching outside off. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Conway. He goes back and plays a flick for six runs behind square.

2.6 2 Pitched up, on line. Mhd Faiq gets forward and lifts a shaky drive down the ground for a pair of runs.

2.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Conway gets forward and drives for a single run. The ball is misfielded.

2.4 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off. Conway pushes forward and eases a bad drive

2.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Conway moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

2.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mhd Faiq gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.

2.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Minhas gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by U Shah back behind point.

1.6 . Good length from U Shah, pitching outside off again. Conway moves onto the back foot and defends

1.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run behind point.

1.4 . Dropped in short by U Shah, on a good line. Minhas ducks

1.3 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Minhas gets on the back foot and defends

1.2 1 Good line and length. Conway goes back and punches a drive for a run.

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

0.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Minhas rocks back and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

0.5 . Good length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.4 4 Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside leg and angled across the batter. Minhas gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

0.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and drives

0.2 1 Good length, outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square for one run.

0.1 . Good length, outside off. Conway gets forward and eases a drive

18.3 W OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets the wicket! Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull, and is caught by Conway

18.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi rocks back and guides a cut

18.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

4.5 . I Wasim pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann gets forward and drives

4.4 . Good length from I Wasim, pitching outside off stump once more. RA Hermann goes back and drives sloppily

4.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from I Wasim, outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique shuffles down the pitch and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Shadab Khan down the ground.

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 4 Yorker, pitching on leg. Haseebullah Khan goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot, resulting in four leg byes behind square.

3.5 4 FOUR! Gleeson drops one in short, outside off. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

3.4 . Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive

3.3 . Short, outside off stump once again. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

2.6 . Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 2 Good length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and outside edges for a pair of runs back behind point.

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

2.3 2 Good line and length. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs behind square. The ball is misfielded.

2.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Abdullah Shafique. He rocks back and defends for 1 run.

2.1 1lb On a good line and length. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, resulting in one leg bye.

1.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and defends

1.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and flicks shakily for a run.

1.4 1 DROPPED! Good length from Gleeson, outside off stump again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and drives shakily down the ground for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Gleeson.

1.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and defends

1.1 . On a good length, outside off. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

0.6 . Good length from I Wasim, outside off stump. Haseebullah Khan gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting a sweep

0.5 . Good length from I Wasim, pitching near leg stump and angling across Haseebullah Khan. He rocks back and edges

0.4 . Good length, outside off. Haseebullah Khan pushes forward and defends

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

0.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length from I Wasim, outside off stump. Naeem goes back and drives poorly, and is caught by Minhas on the off side.