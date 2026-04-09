Highlights Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 09.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

100

ISL
ISL

104

10.1
.

Length ball, outside off stump. Mhd Faiq moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

9.6
4

FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Conway shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

9.5
6

MAXIMUM! 50 up for Conway in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

9.4
4

FOUR! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

9.3
2

Length ball, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a pair of runs.

9.2
.

Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.1
6

SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Conway shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive straight down the ground for six runs.

8.6
4

FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Mhd Faiq pushes forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

8.5
1

Dropped in short by Mustafizur Rahman, outside off once again. Conway goes back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

8.4
1

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mhd Faiq moves down the pitch and drives for a run through the off side field.

8.3
.

Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Mhd Faiq. He goes back and defends

8.2
2

On a good length, pitching outside off. Mhd Faiq rocks back and guides a cut for a couple of runs.

8.1
1

On a good length, outside off. Conway rocks back and slices a cut for a single run behind point.

7.6
4

FOUR! Full, outside off. Mhd Faiq gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

7.5
1

Good length, outside off stump. Conway goes back and punches a drive on the on side for a run.

7.4
4

FOUR! Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Conway gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

7.3
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.2
1

Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Mhd Faiq goes back and glances for a run back behind square.

7.1
1

On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Conway. He rocks back and cuts back behind square for 1 run.

6.6
.

Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and drives

6.5
1

Good length, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for a single run.

6.4
.

Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Conway rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

6.3
1

On a good length, outside off stump. Mhd Faiq moves onto the front foot and defends back behind square for a run.

6.2
1

Good line and length. Conway gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a run.

6.1
4

FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Conway rocks back and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

5.6
1

Full, on a good line. Conway gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

5.5
.

Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off stump. Conway goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.4
1lb

On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Mhd Faiq moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in a leg bye.

5.4
1w

Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

5.3
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mhd Faiq steps away and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

5.2
4

FOUR! Good length from Haris Rauf, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mhd Faiq rocks back and plays a flick for 4 runs.

5.1
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mhd Faiq goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.6
.

Yorker, outside off. Conway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5
4

FOUR MORE! Shaheen Shah Afridi drops one in short, pitching on a good line once more. Conway gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull back behind square for 4 runs.

4.4
4

FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Conway gets on the back foot and plays a scoop for four runs behind square.

4.3
.

Shaheen Shah Afridi drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Conway rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

4.2
.

Yorker, on a good line. Conway moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1
1

Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Mhd Faiq goes back and drives through the leg side field for one run.

3.6
1

Good length, outside off once again. Mhd Faiq gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for one run.

3.5
4

FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Mhd Faiq gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.4
1

Back of a length, outside off. Conway rocks back and defends on the off side for 1 run.

3.3
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and defends

3.2
.

Back of a length from U Shah, pitching outside off. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.1
6

MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Conway. He goes back and plays a flick for six runs behind square.

2.6
2

Pitched up, on line. Mhd Faiq gets forward and lifts a shaky drive down the ground for a pair of runs.

2.5
1

Length ball, outside off stump. Conway gets forward and drives for a single run. The ball is misfielded.

2.4
.

Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off. Conway pushes forward and eases a bad drive

2.3
4

FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Conway moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

2.2
1

On a good length, outside off stump. Mhd Faiq gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.

2.1
W

OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Minhas gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by U Shah back behind point.

1.6
.

Good length from U Shah, pitching outside off again. Conway moves onto the back foot and defends

1.5
1

Back of a length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run behind point.

1.4
.

Dropped in short by U Shah, on a good line. Minhas ducks

1.3
.

Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Minhas gets on the back foot and defends

1.2
1

Good line and length. Conway goes back and punches a drive for a run.

1.1
.

Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

0.6
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Minhas rocks back and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

0.5
.

Good length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.4
4

Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside leg and angled across the batter. Minhas gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

0.3
.

Good length, outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and drives

0.2
1

Good length, outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square for one run.

0.1
.

Good length, outside off. Conway gets forward and eases a drive

18.3
W

OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets the wicket! Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull, and is caught by Conway

18.2
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi rocks back and guides a cut

18.1
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

4.5
.

I Wasim pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. RA Hermann gets forward and drives

4.4
.

Good length from I Wasim, pitching outside off stump once more. RA Hermann goes back and drives sloppily

4.3
W

OUT! Caught. Good length from I Wasim, outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique shuffles down the pitch and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Shadab Khan down the ground.

4.2
6

MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

4.1
.

Length ball, outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6
4

Yorker, pitching on leg. Haseebullah Khan goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot, resulting in four leg byes behind square.

3.5
4

FOUR! Gleeson drops one in short, outside off. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

3.4
.

Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive

3.3
.

Short, outside off stump once again. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

3.1
.

Good length, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.1
1w

Wide. Too wide outside leg.

3.1
1w

Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

2.6
.

Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.5
2

Good length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and outside edges for a pair of runs back behind point.

2.4
.

Good length, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

2.3
2

Good line and length. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs behind square. The ball is misfielded.

2.2
1

On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Abdullah Shafique. He rocks back and defends for 1 run.

2.1
1lb

On a good line and length. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, resulting in one leg bye.

1.6
.

Good length, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and defends

1.5
1

Back of a length, on a good line. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and flicks shakily for a run.

1.4
1

DROPPED! Good length from Gleeson, outside off stump again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and drives shakily down the ground for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Gleeson.

1.3
.

Length ball, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.2
.

On a good length, pitching outside off again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and defends

1.1
.

On a good length, outside off. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

0.6
.

Good length from I Wasim, outside off stump. Haseebullah Khan gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting a sweep

0.5
.

Good length from I Wasim, pitching near leg stump and angling across Haseebullah Khan. He rocks back and edges

0.4
.

Good length, outside off. Haseebullah Khan pushes forward and defends

0.3
1

On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

0.2
W

OUT! Caught. Good length from I Wasim, outside off stump. Naeem goes back and drives poorly, and is caught by Minhas on the off side.

0.1
1

Back of a length from I Wasim, on a good line. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.