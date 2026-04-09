Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 09.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

100

ISL
ISL

104

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Conway Devonwicket keeper593573168.57
Faiq Mohammadbatsman341960178.95
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Afridi Shaheenbowler302217.3300
Raza Sikandarall rounder2033016.500

Latest Highlights

10.1
.

Length ball, outside off stump. Mhd Faiq moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

9.6
4

FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Conway shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

9.5
6

MAXIMUM! 50 up for Conway in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

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