Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 09.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Conway Devonwicket keeper
|59
|35
|7
|3
|168.57
|Faiq Mohammadbatsman
|34
|19
|6
|0
|178.95
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Afridi Shaheenbowler
|3
|0
|22
|1
|7.33
|0
|0
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|2
|0
|33
|0
|16.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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10.1
.
Length ball, outside off stump. Mhd Faiq moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
9.6
4
FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Conway shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.
9.5
6
MAXIMUM! 50 up for Conway in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.