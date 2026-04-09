Match details Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 09.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

100

ISL
ISL

104

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Islamabad United won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, April 09, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lahore Qalandars Squad

PlayersNaeem Muhammad, Shafique Abdullah, Hermann Rubin, Raza Sikandar, Ali Asif, Burl Ryan, Afridi Shaheen, Khan Haseebullah, Rauf Haris, Shah Ubaid, Rahman Mustafizur
BenchFarooq Mohammad, Hossain Emon Parvez, Mir Usama, Motie Gudakesh, Shanaka Dasun, Tahir Tayyab, Talat Hussain, Zaman Fakhar

Islamabad United Squad

PlayersConway Devon, Minhas Sameer, Faiq Mohammad, Ali Haider, Chapman Mark, Khan Shadab, Ashraf Faheem, Wasim Imad, Gleeson Richard, Irshad Salman, Green Chris
BenchAiree Dipendra, Bryant Max, Gous Andries, Gul Sameen, Hasnain Mohammad, Joseph Shamar, Mumtaz Mehran, Muzarabani Blessing, Sajjad Hamza, Wasim Jr Mohammad

Venue Guide

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