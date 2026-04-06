Highlights Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 06.04.2026
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Turner goes back and pulls for six runs.
FOUR! On a good line and length. Turner advances and ramps for four runs back behind square.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run. Sloppy fielding allows Shan Masood and Turner to run through for one overthrow.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Turner pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for three runs.
On a good line and length. Turner gets forward and drives for 1 run over the on side field.
Back-to-back boundaries! Yorker, on a good line. Turner rocks back and inside edges back behind square for four runs.
FOUR! Back of a length from Amir Khan, pitching outside off. Turner moves down the pitch and cuts behind point for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.
On a good line and length from Rishad Hossain once again. Turner pushes forward and sweeps for one run.
SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Shan Masood rocks back and drives through the off side field for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Shan Masood goes back and lofts a drive for two runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Shan Masood goes back and punches a poor drive
On a good line and length. Turner gets forward and flicks a glance
Length ball, outside off. Shan Masood gets forward and cuts square through point for a single run.
FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and edges back behind square for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and drives
On a good length, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for a run.
OUT! Amir Khan gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps
Mitchell now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shan Masood pushes forward and cuts back through point for two runs.
Back of a length from Mitchell, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.
Mitchell comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives
Mitchell pitches one up, outside off stump again. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and skies a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
FOUR! Amir now coming around the wicket to Sahibzada Farhan. Good length, pitching near leg stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind square.
Full, outside off. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.
Back of a length from Amir, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and edges
OUT! Amir breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Philippe pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Billings down the ground.
Asif Afridi pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Philippe gets forward and drives for 1 run.
Full, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and sweeps for one run.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Philippe gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside leg and angled across the batter. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and punches a drive for a run.
SIX MORE! 50 up for Sahibzada Farhan with a maximum! Rishad Hossain pitches one up, on line. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.
SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.
Full ball, on line once more. Philippe gets forward and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Philippe gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Philippe gets forward and finesses a glance for a single run through the leg side field.
Mitchell pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.
Good line and length from Mitchell. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the leg side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.
Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Philippe gets forward and outside edges
Good length from Amir Khan, outside off again. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.
FOUR! Pitched up, on line once again. Philippe moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Philippe rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.
Good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and glances for a run on the on side.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Philippe gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.
Full, on line once again. Philippe moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky reverse sweep
Full ball, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
Back of a length, outside off once again. Philippe gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull
Good length, pitching outside off. Philippe pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull
Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for one run.
Amir now coming around the wicket to Sahibzada Farhan. On a good length, outside off once again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and edges
Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.
On a good line and length once again. Sahibzada Farhan shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field.
FOUR! Asif Afridi pitches one up, on line again. Philippe gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side.
On a good line and length. Philippe moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.
FOUR! Short of a length, on line but angling across the batter. Philippe rocks back and glances behind square for 4 runs.
Short of a length, on line but angling across. Philippe goes back but misses while trying to play a glance
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Philippe gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.
Good length, outside off once again. Philippe gets on the front foot and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for a single run.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and pulls for 4 runs.
Full, outside off. Philippe gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
OUT! Amir gets the wicket! Good line and length from Amir. Smith moves onto the front foot and lifts a sloppy flick, and is caught by Fazal back behind square.
Short of a length, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.
Good line and length from Asif Afridi. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for one run.
SIX! Billings brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Short of a length, outside off. Billings goes back and lifts a pull for 6 runs.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Billings pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive back behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Billings goes back and inside edges behind point on the off side for 2 runs.
Mohammad Wasim pitches one up, outside off. Billings advances down the pitch and scoops back behind square for a pair of runs.
Back of a length, on line once more. Billings gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off again. Billings shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a ramp
FOUR! Back of a length from Siddle, pitching outside off again. Billings goes back and plays a pull for four runs.
Good length, outside off again. Billings gets forward and drives
FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.
Good line and length from Faisal Akram once more. Amir Khan gets on the back foot and flicks a glance
Faisal Akram comes over the wicket to Billings. Pitched up, on a good line. Billings moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Faisal Akram now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching on leg. Amir Khan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square on the on side.
OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off. Asif Afridi gets forward and skies a mediocre sweep, and is caught by Smith
Full ball, pitching outside leg. Billings gets forward and outside edges for one run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Asif Afridi moves onto the front foot and defends
Wide. Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, pitching outside off but angled loosely across Billings and down the leg side.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Billings advances down the pitch and ramps for 4 runs behind square.
Good length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off stump again. Billings advances down the pitch but decides to allow the ball to pass through to Philippe
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Billings advances down the pitch and plays a ramp behind square on the on side for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! Minhas comes over the wicket to Asif Afridi. Minhas pitches one up, outside off. Asif Afridi pushes forward and skies a drive on the on side for a half dozen runs.
Minhas comes around the wicket to Billings. Pitched up, on line. Billings pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rishad Hossain goes back and edges
OUT! Siddle breaks through! Back of a length from Siddle, on leg stump and angling across. Forrester rocks back and plays a poor pull, and is spectacularly caught by Mohammad Nawaz
Siddle pitches one up, on a good line. Billings pushes forward and flicks for one run.
DROPPED! Back of a length, on a good line. Forrester goes back and lofts a poor pull for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Shan Masood.
Good line and length from Mohammad Wasim again. Forrester goes back and cuts late for a couple of runs back behind point.
SIX MORE! Good length from Mohammad Nawaz, outside off. Forrester pushes forward and pulls for a half dozen runs back behind square.
OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on a good line. Mitchell pushes forward and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Faisal Akram
CHANCE! Faisal Akram pitches one up, on a good line once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and lifts a reverse sweep for a run back behind point. There's an attempt at a run out.
Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
And again! Full, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.
Full, pitching outside off. Mitchell gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Faisal Akram pitches one up, on line once more. Billings pushes forward and drives for 1 run.
OUT! Faisal Akram gets the wicket! Full ball, outside leg and angling across Kamran Ghulam. He pushes forward and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Minhas
Length ball, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the back foot and guides a cut
Minhas pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Mitchell. He gets forward and inside edges for a run.
Full, on line once again. Kamran Ghulam moves down the pitch and drives poorly
Full, pitching on a good line once again. Kamran Ghulam moves down the pitch and defends
On a good line and length from Minhas. Mitchell advances down the pitch and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square.
Good line and length. Kamran Ghulam rocks back and drives for 1 run on the off side.
OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off. Fazal gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Ismail
MAXIMUM! Faisal Akram pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Fazal moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for 6 runs.
On a good line and length from Mohammad Wasim. Fazal gets forward and inside edges
Pitched up, outside off. Fazal moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.
Minhas now coming over the wicket. Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off stump. Fazal moves onto the back foot and inside edges
Minhas comes around the wicket. On a good line and length. Kamran Ghulam gets forward and glances for a run on the leg side.
Minhas now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Fazal rocks back and eases a drive down the ground for a run.
OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Mohammad Rizwan goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance. The umpire gives Mohammad Rizwan out LBW, but Mohammad Rizwan signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Mohammad Rizwan must depart.
FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Mohammad Rizwan advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside off again. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mohammad Rizwan advances down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs down the ground.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance back through point.
SIX! Short of a length, on a good line. Kamran Ghulam pushes forward and pulls for six runs.
Siddle pitches one up, outside off stump. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.
Pitching on a good line and length. Kamran Ghulam pushes forward and edges
FOUR! Good length from Siddle, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam advances down the pitch and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the back foot and hooks poorly behind square for a single run.
OUT! Ismail gets one through! Full, outside off stump once more. Y Khan pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
Back of a length, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Y Khan goes back, and is hit on the body while trying a pull
Siddle pitches one up, on a good line. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and inside edges back behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mohammad Rizwan goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Y Khan gets forward and eases a wild drive for a run.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and skies a sweep for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and cuts sloppily
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the front foot and drives averagely