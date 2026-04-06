16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Turner goes back and pulls for six runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Turner advances and ramps for four runs back behind square.

15.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run. Sloppy fielding allows Shan Masood and Turner to run through for one overthrow.

15.5 3 Full, pitching outside off stump. Turner pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for three runs.

15.3 1 On a good line and length. Turner gets forward and drives for 1 run over the on side field.

15.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Yorker, on a good line. Turner rocks back and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Amir Khan, pitching outside off. Turner moves down the pitch and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

14.6 6 MAXIMUM! Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.

14.5 1 On a good line and length from Rishad Hossain once again. Turner pushes forward and sweeps for one run.

14.4 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Shan Masood rocks back and drives through the off side field for a run.

14.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Shan Masood goes back and lofts a drive for two runs.

14.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Shan Masood goes back and punches a poor drive

13.6 . On a good line and length. Turner gets forward and flicks a glance

13.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Shan Masood gets forward and cuts square through point for a single run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

13.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and drives

13.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for a run.

13.1 W OUT! Amir Khan gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

12.6 2 Mitchell now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shan Masood pushes forward and cuts back through point for two runs.

12.5 1 Back of a length from Mitchell, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

12.4 . Mitchell comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives

12.1 1 Mitchell pitches one up, outside off stump again. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and skies a drive for 1 run down the ground.

11.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Amir now coming around the wicket to Sahibzada Farhan. Good length, pitching near leg stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind square.

11.4 1 Full, outside off. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

11.3 . Back of a length from Amir, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and edges

11.1 W OUT! Amir breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Philippe pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Billings down the ground.

10.5 1 Asif Afridi pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Philippe gets forward and drives for 1 run.

10.4 1 Full, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and sweeps for one run.

9.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Philippe gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

9.5 1 Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside leg and angled across the batter. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

9.3 6 SIX MORE! 50 up for Sahibzada Farhan with a maximum! Rishad Hossain pitches one up, on line. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

9.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

9.1 1 Full ball, on line once more. Philippe gets forward and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.

8.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Philippe gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for 1 run.

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Philippe gets forward and finesses a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

8.3 1 Mitchell pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

8.2 2 Good line and length from Mitchell. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the leg side field.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.

7.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Philippe gets forward and outside edges

7.3 1 Good length from Amir Khan, outside off again. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line once again. Philippe moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Philippe rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

6.5 1 Good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and glances for a run on the on side.

6.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Philippe gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

6.3 . Full, on line once again. Philippe moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky reverse sweep

6.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

5.6 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Philippe gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

5.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Philippe pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

5.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for one run.

5.3 . Amir now coming around the wicket to Sahibzada Farhan. On a good length, outside off once again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and edges

4.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

4.5 . On a good line and length once again. Sahibzada Farhan shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field.

4.2 4 FOUR! Asif Afridi pitches one up, on line again. Philippe gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side.

3.6 1 On a good line and length. Philippe moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line but angling across the batter. Philippe rocks back and glances behind square for 4 runs.

3.4 . Short of a length, on line but angling across. Philippe goes back but misses while trying to play a glance

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Philippe gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Good length, outside off once again. Philippe gets on the front foot and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for a single run.

2.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

2.3 1 Full, outside off. Philippe gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

1.3 W OUT! Amir gets the wicket! Good line and length from Amir. Smith moves onto the front foot and lifts a sloppy flick, and is caught by Fazal back behind square.

1.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

0.1 1 Good line and length from Asif Afridi. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

19.3 6 SIX! Billings brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Short of a length, outside off. Billings goes back and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

19.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Billings pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive back behind square.

19.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Billings goes back and inside edges behind point on the off side for 2 runs.

19.1 2 Mohammad Wasim pitches one up, outside off. Billings advances down the pitch and scoops back behind square for a pair of runs.

18.6 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Billings gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

18.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Billings shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a ramp

18.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Siddle, pitching outside off again. Billings goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

18.2 . Good length, outside off again. Billings gets forward and drives

18.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Billings gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

17.6 . Good line and length from Faisal Akram once more. Amir Khan gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

17.5 1 Faisal Akram comes over the wicket to Billings. Pitched up, on a good line. Billings moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

17.4 1lb Faisal Akram now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching on leg. Amir Khan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square on the on side.

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off. Asif Afridi gets forward and skies a mediocre sweep, and is caught by Smith

17.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Billings gets forward and outside edges for one run.

16.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Asif Afridi moves onto the front foot and defends

16.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, pitching outside off but angled loosely across Billings and down the leg side.

16.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Billings advances down the pitch and ramps for 4 runs behind square.

16.2 . Good length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off stump again. Billings advances down the pitch but decides to allow the ball to pass through to Philippe

16.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Billings advances down the pitch and plays a ramp behind square on the on side for 4 runs.

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Minhas comes over the wicket to Asif Afridi. Minhas pitches one up, outside off. Asif Afridi pushes forward and skies a drive on the on side for a half dozen runs.

15.4 1 Minhas comes around the wicket to Billings. Pitched up, on line. Billings pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

15.1 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rishad Hossain goes back and edges

14.5 W OUT! Siddle breaks through! Back of a length from Siddle, on leg stump and angling across. Forrester rocks back and plays a poor pull, and is spectacularly caught by Mohammad Nawaz

14.4 1 Siddle pitches one up, on a good line. Billings pushes forward and flicks for one run.

13.4 4 DROPPED! Back of a length, on a good line. Forrester goes back and lofts a poor pull for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Shan Masood.

13.3 2 Good line and length from Mohammad Wasim again. Forrester goes back and cuts late for a couple of runs back behind point.

12.6 6 SIX MORE! Good length from Mohammad Nawaz, outside off. Forrester pushes forward and pulls for a half dozen runs back behind square.

11.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on a good line. Mitchell pushes forward and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Faisal Akram

11.4 . CHANCE! Faisal Akram pitches one up, on a good line once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and lifts a reverse sweep for a run back behind point. There's an attempt at a run out.

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

11.2 4 And again! Full, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Mitchell gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.5 1 Faisal Akram pitches one up, on line once more. Billings pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

9.3 W OUT! Faisal Akram gets the wicket! Full ball, outside leg and angling across Kamran Ghulam. He pushes forward and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Minhas

8.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

8.5 1 Minhas pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Mitchell. He gets forward and inside edges for a run.

8.3 . Full, on line once again. Kamran Ghulam moves down the pitch and drives poorly

8.2 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. Kamran Ghulam moves down the pitch and defends

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Minhas. Mitchell advances down the pitch and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square.

7.5 1 Good line and length. Kamran Ghulam rocks back and drives for 1 run on the off side.

7.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off. Fazal gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Ismail

7.2 6 MAXIMUM! Faisal Akram pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Fazal moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for 6 runs.

6.5 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Wasim. Fazal gets forward and inside edges

5.6 2 Pitched up, outside off. Fazal moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.

5.5 . Minhas now coming over the wicket. Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off stump. Fazal moves onto the back foot and inside edges

5.4 1 Minhas comes around the wicket. On a good line and length. Kamran Ghulam gets forward and glances for a run on the leg side.

5.3 1 Minhas now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Fazal rocks back and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

5.2 W OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Mohammad Rizwan goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance. The umpire gives Mohammad Rizwan out LBW, but Mohammad Rizwan signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Mohammad Rizwan must depart.

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Mohammad Rizwan advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for four runs.

4.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mohammad Rizwan advances down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

4.3 1 Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance back through point.

4.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, on a good line. Kamran Ghulam pushes forward and pulls for six runs.

3.5 . Siddle pitches one up, outside off stump. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

3.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kamran Ghulam pushes forward and edges

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Siddle, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam advances down the pitch and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.

2.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the back foot and hooks poorly behind square for a single run.

2.3 W OUT! Ismail gets one through! Full, outside off stump once more. Y Khan pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Y Khan goes back, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

1.6 . Siddle pitches one up, on a good line. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and inside edges back behind square.

1.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mohammad Rizwan goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

1.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Y Khan gets forward and eases a wild drive for a run.

0.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and skies a sweep for four runs.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and cuts sloppily