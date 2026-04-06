Match details Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 06.04.2026

T20

MUS
MUS

186

RAW
RAW

182

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Multan Sultans won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, April 06, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Multan Sultans Squad

PlayersSmith Steve, Farhan Sahibzada, Philippe Josh, Masood Shan, Turner Ashton, Minhas Arafat, Nawaz Mohammad, Siddle Peter, Wasim Jr Mohammad, Ismail Mohammad, Akram Faisal
BenchDaniyal Ahmad, Gul Shehzad, Habib Khan Atizaz, Imran Mohammad, Iqbal Arshad, Masood Saad, Mirza Mohammad Salman, Muhammed Shahzad, Potgieter Delano, Qamar Momin, Shamsi Tabraiz, Shaw Lachlan, Sultan Jahanzaib, Zafar Muhammad

Rawalpindi Pindiz Squad

PlayersRizwan Mohammad, Khan Yasir, Ghulam Kamran, Fazal Abdullah, Billings Sam, Mitchell Daryl, Forrester Dian, Khan Mohammad Amir, Hossain Rishad, Afridi Asif, Amir Mohammad
BenchAli Fawad, Butt Amad, Evans Laurie, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Khan Shahzaib, Khan Zaman, Shah Naseem

Venue Guide

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