Results Score Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 06.04.2026

T20

MUS
MUS

186

RAW
RAW

182

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Farhan Sahibzadabatsman683845178.95
Philippe Joshwicket keeper563063186.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Afridi Asifall rounder403508.7500
Khan Mohammad Amirbowler404411100

Latest Highlights

16.2
6

MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Turner goes back and pulls for six runs.

16.1
4

FOUR! On a good line and length. Turner advances and ramps for four runs back behind square.

15.6
2

Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run. Sloppy fielding allows Shan Masood and Turner to run through for one overthrow.

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