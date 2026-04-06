Results Score Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 06.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Farhan Sahibzadabatsman
|68
|38
|4
|5
|178.95
|Philippe Joshwicket keeper
|56
|30
|6
|3
|186.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Afridi Asifall rounder
|4
|0
|35
|0
|8.75
|0
|0
|Khan Mohammad Amirbowler
|4
|0
|44
|1
|11
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.2
6
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Turner goes back and pulls for six runs.
16.1
4
FOUR! On a good line and length. Turner advances and ramps for four runs back behind square.
15.6
2
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run. Sloppy fielding allows Shan Masood and Turner to run through for one overthrow.