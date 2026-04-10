17.3 W OUT! Run out. Free hit. Good length from Khan, pitching outside off stump. Amir goes back and drives sloppily. He is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Rossouw.

17.3 nb No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Amir rocks back and eases a drive

17.2 W OUT! Khan gets the wicket! Khan drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angled across Masood. He moves onto the back foot and late cuts averagely, and is caught by Abrar Ahmed

17.1 . Good length, outside off. Masood gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

16.6 1 Good line and length. Masood goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

16.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Sears moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.

16.4 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Sears moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sears gets on the back foot and drives

16.2 . On a good line and length again. Sears gets on the back foot and defends

16.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Masood moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

15.6 . Back of a length from Bhatti, on line. Sears gets on the back foot and punches a drive

15.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Masood gets forward and plays a mediocre reverse sweep for 1 run.

15.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Masood gets on the back foot and cuts

15.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Masood gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

15.2 6 And another! On a good line and length from Bhatti. Masood gets forward and drives through the on side field for six runs.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off once again. Masood moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 6 runs.

14.6 W OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Back of a length from Tariq, outside off once again. Mubasir Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by Khan

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Masood pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

14.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mubasir Khan gets forward and inside edges behind square for a run.

14.3 1 On a good line and length from Tariq. Masood pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.

14.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mubasir Khan pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

14.1 1 Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Masood moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run through point. The ball is misfielded.

13.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Masood goes back and drives on the leg side for one run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Masood rocks back and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Masood rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

13.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Mubasir Khan gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

13.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Masood advances and drives on the on side for one run.

13.1 . Good line and length. Masood rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Masood rocks back and drives on the on side for one run.

12.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Mubasir Khan goes back and drives for a run down the ground.

12.4 2 Length ball, outside off. Mubasir Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs through point.

12.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length once more. Asif Afridi gets forward and plays a mediocre sweep, and is caught by Nafay

12.2 W OUT! Caught. Full, on line once again. Mitchell gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Saud Shakeel

12.1 . Good line and length from Saud Shakeel. Mitchell backs away and drives

11.6 . On a good line and length. Masood moves onto the front foot and defends

11.5 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Bhatti. Billings moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Ahmed

11.4 1 Good length from Bhatti, outside off stump. Mitchell rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

11.3 1 On a good line and length once again. Billings moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.2 1 On a good line and length. Mitchell gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

11.1 2 Bhatti pitches one up, outside off stump. Mitchell gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

10.6 W OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Fazal moves onto the back foot and slices a cut, but is caught by Ahmed

10.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Mitchell rocks back and drives for a run.

10.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Fazal goes back and punches a drive for one run.

10.3 1 Good length, outside off. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind square for one run.

10.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Fazal gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

10.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Fazal moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 . Back of a length from Ahmed, pitching outside leg. Mitchell gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a flick. Quetta Gladiators appeal, however the umpire says not out.

9.5 2 Ahmed drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell creates space and guides a cut for a couple of runs.

9.4 1 Good line and length. Fazal gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Ahmed, outside off stump. Fazal gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs behind point.

9.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Fazal rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

9.1 1 Back of a length from Ahmed, on a good line. Mitchell goes back and pulls down the ground for one run.

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off. Fazal pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

8.5 1 On a good line and length from Tariq. Mitchell rocks back and flicks for one run.

8.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mitchell gets on the front foot and drives

8.3 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Fazal. He rocks back and flicks for a run.

8.2 1 Good length from Tariq, outside off stump. Mitchell pushes forward and sweeps for a run back behind square.

8.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fazal moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

7.6 . Back of a length, on a good line but angled across Mitchell. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

7.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fazal pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Ahmed, on a good line. Mitchell gets on the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

7.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Fazal pushes forward and edges back behind point for a run.

7.2 . Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Fazal gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.1 1lb Back of a length, on a good line but angling across. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and defends for a single leg bye.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mitchell rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

6.5 1 Good length from Bhatti, outside leg and angled across Fazal. He goes back and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

6.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mitchell gets on the front foot and defends

6.2 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Fazal gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

6.1 . Full, outside off stump. Fazal gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 1 Good line and length. Fazal rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.5 . On a good line and length. Fazal moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

5.4 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across Fazal. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Y Khan gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Nafay

5.2 1 Good line and length. Mitchell gets forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

5.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy sweep behind square for 1 run.

4.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Mitchell gets on the front foot and defends

4.5 . Good length from Bhatti, pitching outside off once more. Mitchell gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

4.4 4 And another! Good length, outside off. Mitchell pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

4.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Mitchell moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

4.2 . Good line and length again. Mitchell backs away and defends

4.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Mitchell gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

3.6 1 Yorker, on line. Mitchell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.5 . Dropped in short by Khan, pitching on a good line. Mitchell gets on the back foot and defends

3.4 . Half-tracker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mitchell gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

3.3 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Mitchell rocks back and eases a drive

3.2 . Good length, outside off. Mitchell moves down the pitch and drives

3.1 1 Good length from Khan, outside leg and angled across. Y Khan gets on the back foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a sweep. Quetta Gladiators appeal, however the umpire gives Mitchell not out.

2.5 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Khawaja gets on the back foot and cuts. He is then run out, after some good fielding by Nafay and Nawaz.

2.4 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Khawaja gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

2.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length once again. Khawaja moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

2.2 1 Good line and length once again. Y Khan goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

2.1 1 Good line and length. Khawaja goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

1.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Y Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Y Khan gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.4 . On a good line and length. Y Khan rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. Quetta Gladiators appeal, however the umpire gives Y Khan not out.

1.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and drives behind point for 4 runs.

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Ahmed. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for six runs.

1.1 . Ahmed pitches one up, outside off. Y Khan moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

0.6 . Length ball, outside off. Khawaja gets on the front foot and drives

0.5 1 Good line and length. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Khan, outside off stump again. Y Khan pushes forward and edges for 4 runs behind square.

0.3 . On a good length, outside off once again. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and drives

0.2 . On a good length, outside off once more. Y Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 W OUT! What a start for Quetta Gladiators. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Rossouw

19.6 4 FOUR! Sears drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump. Khan gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for four runs back behind square.

19.6 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well outside off stump.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Sears, on line once again. Khan goes back and plays a pull for six runs.

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Bhatti goes back and drives for a run on the leg side.

19.3 W OUT! Sears gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Sears, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz rocks back and lofts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Y Khan

19.2 1b Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Khan goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

19.1 1 Full ball, on line. Nawaz gets on the back foot and drives through the leg side field for a run.

18.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

18.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Khan rocks back and pulls for six runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Khan gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs past the bowler.

18.2 W OUT! LBW. Yorker, on a good line. Jacobs gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. The umpire gives Jacobs out LBW, however Jacobs signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Jacobs has to go.

18.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run back through point.

17.6 1 Good length from Asif Afridi, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

17.5 6 And again! Good line and length from Asif Afridi. Nawaz gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

17.4 6 SIX! Good length from Asif Afridi, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

17.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

17.2 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Jacobs rocks back and drives through the off side field for two runs.

17.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Nawaz gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

16.6 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs moves down the pitch and drives poorly

16.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Jacobs gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.4 W OUT! Amir breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Nafay gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Khawaja

16.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Nawaz rocks back and flicks for a run.

16.2 2 Short, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

16.1 1 Good length, outside off again. Nafay rocks back and drives on the leg side for a single run.

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Sears, outside off once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

15.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Nafay rocks back and defends for a single run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Nafay gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field. The ball is misfielded by Billings.

15.3 W OUT! Sears gets one through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Saud Shakeel has to depart

15.2 1 Good length from Sears, pitching on leg and angling across. Nawaz rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

15.1 1 Good line and length from Sears. Saud Shakeel rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, pitching outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and punches a drive for 6 runs.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

14.4 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Nawaz goes back and plays a defensive stroke

14.3 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Nawaz rocks back and plays a flick

14.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Mubasir Khan. Rossouw moves down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Billings on the on side.

14.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel goes back and cuts for 1 run back through point.

13.6 1 Short ball, outside off. Saud Shakeel goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

13.5 1b Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rossouw moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from Mohammad Rizwan for one bye.

13.4 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel goes back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

13.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Rossouw brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the back foot and drives back behind point for 4 runs.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Rossouw advances and punches a drive for 6 runs through the on side field.

12.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Masood, outside leg. Saud Shakeel gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

12.5 1 Good line and length. Rossouw gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run.

12.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Rossouw. He creates space and punches a drive

12.3 4 Good length, outside leg. Rossouw gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep, and the ball runs away from Mohammad Rizwan for 4 byes.

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and flicks for one run.

12.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field for one run.

11.5 1 Good length from Mitchell, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

11.4 1 CHANCE! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rossouw rocks back and plays a flick for a run behind square. A run out chance but Quetta Gladiators survive the attempt. The misfield.

11.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a couple of runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded.

11.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Rossouw goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

11.1 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across. Saud Shakeel goes back and flicks for 1 run.

10.6 2 Good line and length once again. Rossouw goes back and plays a flick for two runs.

10.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Saud Shakeel gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

10.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

10.2 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and reverse sweeps averagely for 1 run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Amir.

10.1 1 Masood pitches one up, outside off. Saud Shakeel gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

9.6 4 FOUR MORE! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

9.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs straight down the ground.

9.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Rossouw advances down the pitch and drives for a pair of runs through the on side field.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Saud Shakeel gets forward and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

9.2 . Full, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets forward and eases a drive

8.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg. Saud Shakeel gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

8.5 1 Good line and length. Rossouw goes back and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

8.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Saud Shakeel goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.3 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Rossouw moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye. Rawalpindi Pindiz appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. Rawalpindi Pindiz call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

8.2 . Full, outside off stump. Rossouw gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Masood. Saud Shakeel rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

7.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Rossouw goes back and edges for 1 run back behind square.

7.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Saud Shakeel gets forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

7.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Rossouw rocks back and cuts

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rossouw rocks back and cuts

6.6 1 Back of a length from Masood, outside off. Rossouw goes back and cuts behind point for a run.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

6.4 1 Masood pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

6.3 . On a good length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

6.2 . Good length from Masood, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 1 Good line and length from Masood. Rossouw rocks back and pulls for one run.

5.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel rocks back and slices a cut

5.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Rossouw rocks back and pulls for a run.

5.4 1 Back of a length from Amir, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

5.3 1 Good length from Amir, outside off. Rossouw rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

5.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Rossouw goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run on the on side.

4.6 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Rossouw rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

4.4 . Good length from Mubasir Khan, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw gets forward and defends

4.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and plays a cut for one run behind point.

4.2 1lb Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Rossouw gets forward and defends for one leg bye.

3.6 1 Dropped in short by Sears, pitching outside off. Rossouw goes back and pulls for a single run.

3.5 . Bouncer, pitching outside off. Rossouw rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

3.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel rocks back and defends for 1 run through the off side.

3.2 1 Sears pitches one up, outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

3.1 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length. Harper goes back but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Harper is bowled

2.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Harper goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind square.

2.5 1 Good length from Amir, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Amir, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel goes back and outside edges behind square for 4 runs.

2.3 . Good line and length. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 2 Back of a length from Amir, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel rocks back and defends behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.

2.1 2 Short of a length, outside off. Saud Shakeel shuffles down the pitch and drives for 2 runs through the off side field.

1.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Harper creates room and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

1.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run behind point.

1.3 2 On a good length, outside off. Saud Shakeel goes back and drives for a pair of runs on the off side.

1.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Saud Shakeel goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Harper gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Harper pushes forward and drives for a single run.

0.5 1 Full, outside off. Saud Shakeel gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and defends

0.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Harper moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

0.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Harper gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke