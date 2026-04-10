Results Score Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 10.04.2026

T20

QGL
QGL

182

RAW
RAW

121

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Masood Saadall rounder311913163.16
Mitchell Darylall rounder30322193.75
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Bhatti Kashifall rounder40361900
Tariq Usman402325.7510

Latest Highlights

17.3
W

OUT! Run out. Free hit. Good length from Khan, pitching outside off stump. Amir goes back and drives sloppily. He is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Rossouw.

17.3
nb

No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Amir rocks back and eases a drive

17.2
W

OUT! Khan gets the wicket! Khan drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angled across Masood. He moves onto the back foot and late cuts averagely, and is caught by Abrar Ahmed

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