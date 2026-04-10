Results Score Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 10.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Masood Saadall rounder
|31
|19
|1
|3
|163.16
|Mitchell Darylall rounder
|30
|32
|2
|1
|93.75
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Bhatti Kashifall rounder
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9
|0
|0
|Tariq Usman
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.3
W
OUT! Run out. Free hit. Good length from Khan, pitching outside off stump. Amir goes back and drives sloppily. He is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Rossouw.
17.3
nb
No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Amir rocks back and eases a drive
17.2
W
OUT! Khan gets the wicket! Khan drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angled across Masood. He moves onto the back foot and late cuts averagely, and is caught by Abrar Ahmed