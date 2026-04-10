Match details Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 10.04.2026

T20

QGL
QGL

182

RAW
RAW

121

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Rawalpindi Pindiz won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Quetta Gladiators Squad

PlayersShakeel Saud, Harper Sam, Nawaz Hasan, Nafay Khawaja Muhammad, Jacobs Bevon, Rossouw Rilee, Khan Jahandad, Ahmed Abrar, Tariq Usman, Bhatti Kashif, Ahmed Khalil
BenchAkram Faisal, Akram Wasim, Curran Tom, Hampton Brett, Hussain Shamyl, Johnson Spencer, Khan Bismillah, Khan Saqib, McDermott Ben, Minhas Arafat, Tariq Usman, Zaib Khan

Rawalpindi Pindiz Squad

PlayersRizwan Mohammad, Khawaja Usman, Khan Yasir, Fazal Abdullah, Billings Sam, Mitchell Daryl, Masood Saad, Afridi Asif, Amir Mohammad, Khan Mubasir, Sears Ben
BenchAli Fawad, Butt Amad, Evans Laurie, Forrester Dian, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Ghulam Kamran, Hossain Rishad, Khan Mohammad Amir, Khan Shahzaib, Khan Zaman, Shah Naseem

Venue Guide

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