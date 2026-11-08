Match details Karnataka vs Vidarbha T20 Senior Women's T20 Trophy Elite 16.11.2026

T20

KAR
KAR
VID
VID

Match Info

Match:Senior Women's T20 Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 02, 2026 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karnataka Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Vidarbha Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet