Match details Maharashtra vs Mumbai T20 Senior Women's T20 Trophy Elite 18.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Senior Women's T20 Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 02, 2026 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Mumbai Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet