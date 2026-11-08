Match details Maharashtra vs Mumbai T20 Senior Women's T20 Trophy Elite 18.11.2026

T20

MAH
MAH
MUM
MUM

Match Info

Match:Senior Women's T20 Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 02, 2026 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Maharashtra Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Mumbai Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet