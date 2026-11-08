Match details Vidarbha vs Delhi T20 Senior Women's T20 Trophy Elite 14.11.2026

T20

VID
VID
DEL
DEL

Match Info

Match:Senior Women's T20 Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 02, 2026 - Thursday, December 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 14, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Vidarbha Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Delhi Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet