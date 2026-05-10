Sargent to L Maritz, 4 runs

Sargent to L Maritz, 2 runs

Sargent to Dempsey, 1 run

Prendergast to L Maritz, 0 runs

Prendergast to L Maritz, 0 runs

Prendergast to L Maritz, 2 runs

Prendergast to Dempsey, 1 run

Prendergast to Dempsey, 2 runs

Prendergast to Dempsey, 0 runs

Sargent to L Maritz, 0 runs

Sargent to Dempsey, 1 run

Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, appeal, wicket (bowled - Coulter-Reilly)

Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run

Sargent to L Maritz, 2 runs

Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run

McBride to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run

McBride to Coulter-Reilly, wide

McBride to Coulter-Reilly, 0 runs

McBride to Coulter-Reilly, 2 runs

McBride to A Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - A Tector)

McBride to A Tector, 0 runs

McBride to A Tector, 2 runs

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run

Sargent to L Maritz, 0 runs

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

Sargent to A Tector, 0 runs

Sargent to A Tector, 2 runs

McBride to A Tector, 1 run

McBride to L Maritz, 1 run

McBride to A Tector, 1 run

McBride to A Tector, 0 runs

McBride to A Tector, 0 runs

McBride to A Tector, 2 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 2 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 2 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

11.3 W

McBride to Little, appeal, wicket (caught - Little)