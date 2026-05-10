Highlights Dragons vs Typhoons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 10.05.2026
Sargent to L Maritz, 4 runs
Sargent to L Maritz, 2 runs
Sargent to Dempsey, 1 run
Prendergast to L Maritz, 0 runs
Prendergast to L Maritz, 0 runs
Prendergast to L Maritz, 2 runs
Prendergast to Dempsey, 1 run
Prendergast to Dempsey, 2 runs
Prendergast to Dempsey, 0 runs
Sargent to L Maritz, 0 runs
Sargent to Dempsey, 1 run
Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, appeal, wicket (bowled - Coulter-Reilly)
Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run
Sargent to L Maritz, 2 runs
Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run
McBride to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run
McBride to Coulter-Reilly, wide
McBride to Coulter-Reilly, 0 runs
McBride to Coulter-Reilly, 2 runs
McBride to A Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - A Tector)
McBride to A Tector, 0 runs
McBride to A Tector, 2 runs
Sargent to A Tector, 1 run
Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run
Sargent to L Maritz, 0 runs
Sargent to A Tector, 1 run
Sargent to A Tector, 0 runs
Sargent to A Tector, 2 runs
McBride to A Tector, 1 run
McBride to L Maritz, 1 run
McBride to A Tector, 1 run
McBride to A Tector, 0 runs
McBride to A Tector, 0 runs
McBride to A Tector, 2 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 2 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 2 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs
Murray to A Tector, 1 run
McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs
McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs
McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs
McBride to Little, appeal, wicket (caught - Little)
McBride to Little, 0 runs
McBride to A Tector, 1 run
Murray to Little, 2 runs
Murray to A Tector, 1 run
Murray to Stokell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Stokell)
Murray to Stokell, 2 runs
Murray to Little, 1 run
Murray to Little, 0 runs
McBride to Little, 1 run
McBride to Little, 2 runs
McBride to Little, 6 runs
McBride to Stokell, 1 run
McBride to Little, 1 run
McBride to Little, 4 runs
Murray to Stokell, 0 runs
Murray to Stokell, 4 runs
Murray to Stokell, 4 runs
Murray to Little, 1 run
Murray to Stokell, 1 run
Murray to Stokell, 4 runs
Kelly to Stokell, 1 run
Kelly to Stokell, wide
Kelly to Stokell, 4 runs
Kelly to Little, 1 run
Kelly to Little, 0 runs
Kelly to Little, 0 runs
Kelly to Little, 0 runs
Murray to Stokell, 2 runs
Murray to Stokell, 2 runs
Murray to Stokell, 0 runs
Murray to Stokell, 0 runs
Murray to Stokell, 0 runs
Murray to Stokell, 2 runs
Kelly to Stokell, 1 run
Kelly to Stokell, 0 runs
Kelly to Stokell, 0 runs
Kelly to Little, 1 run
Kelly to Little, 0 runs
Kelly to Little, 0 runs
Dalzell to Little, 1 run
Dalzell to Little, 2 runs
Dalzell to Stokell, 3 runs
Dalzell to Stokell, no ball
Dalzell to Little, 1 run
Dalzell to Little, 0 runs
Dalzell to Little, 0 runs
Dalzell to Little, wide
Prendergast to Little, 1 run
Prendergast to Little, 0 runs
Prendergast to Little, 0 runs
Prendergast to Little, 4 runs
Prendergast to Stokell, 1 run
Prendergast to Stokell, 0 runs
Dalzell to Little, 4 runs
Dalzell to Little, 0 runs
Dalzell to Stokell, 1 run
Dalzell to Stokell, 2 runs
Dalzell to Stokell, 2 runs
Dalzell to Stokell, wide
Dalzell to Stokell, 4 runs
Prendergast to Little, 0 runs
Prendergast to Little, wide
Prendergast to Little, wide
Prendergast to Stokell, 3 runs
Prendergast to Stokell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Little, 3 runs
Prendergast to Little, 0 runs
Prendergast to Stokell, leg bye
Sargent to Little, 0 runs
Sargent to Little, 0 runs
Sargent to Little, 0 runs
Sargent to Stokell, 1 run
Sargent to Stokell, 0 runs
Sargent to Little, 1 run
Dempsey to Harrison, 0 runs
Dempsey to Harrison, 2 runs
Dempsey to Harrison, 2 runs
Dempsey to Squires, 1 run
Dempsey to Squires, wide
Dempsey to Forbes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Forbes)
Dempsey to Harrison, 1 run
A Tector to Harrison, 1 run
A Tector to Harrison, 4 runs
A Tector to Forbes, 1 run
A Tector to Forbes, 4 runs
A Tector to Harrison, 1 run
A Tector to Harrison, 2 runs
A Tector to Harrison, wide
McGee to Harrison, 1 run
McGee to Paul, appeal, wicket (caught - Paul)
McGee to Forbes, 1 run
McGee to Paul, 1 run
McGee to Forbes, 1 run
McGee to Paul, 1 run
McCartney to Paul, 1 run
McCartney to Forbes, 1 run
McCartney to Paul, 1 run
McCartney to Forbes, 1 run
McCartney to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (bowled - Prendergast)
McCartney to Paul, 1 run
McGee to Paul, 1 run
McGee to Prendergast, 1 run
McGee to Prendergast, 4 runs
McGee to Prendergast, 0 runs
McGee to Prendergast, 6 runs
McGee to Paul, 1 run
Little to Prendergast, 0 runs
Little to Prendergast, no ball + 4 runs
Little to Prendergast, 0 runs
Little to Prendergast, 4 runs
Little to Prendergast, 4 runs
Little to Paul, 1 run
Little to Paul, 4 runs
McGee to Paul, 1 run
McGee to Prendergast, 1 run
McGee to Paul, 1 run
McGee to Prendergast, 1 run
McGee to Prendergast, 2 runs
McGee to Prendergast, 0 runs
A Tector to Paul, 0 runs
A Tector to Paul, 2 runs
A Tector to Paul, 0 runs
A Tector to Paul, 0 runs
A Tector to Prendergast, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, appeal, wicket (run out - Reid)
McGee to Reid, 1 run
McGee to Reid, 4 runs
McGee to Prendergast, 1 run
McGee to Reid, 1 run
McGee to Prendergast, 1 run
McGee to Prendergast, 0 runs
Lawlor to Reid, 0 runs
Lawlor to Reid, 4 runs
Lawlor to Reid, 4 runs
Lawlor to Prendergast, 1 run
Lawlor to Reid, 1 run
Lawlor to Reid, 4 runs
Lawlor to Reid, wide
McCartney to Prendergast, 2 runs
McCartney to Prendergast, 2 runs
McCartney to Prendergast, 0 runs
McCartney to Prendergast, 2 runs
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Prendergast, 1 run
Lawlor to Prendergast, 1 run
Lawlor to Reid, 1 run
Lawlor to Reid, 2 runs
Lawlor to Prendergast, 1 run
Lawlor to Dalzell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dalzell)
Lawlor to Dalzell, wide
Lawlor to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Dalzell, 4 runs
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Dalzell, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Dalzell, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs
Dempsey to Dalzell, 4 runs
Dempsey to Reid, leg bye
Dempsey to Reid, 4 runs
Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs
Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 0 runs
McCartney to Reid, 6 runs
McCartney to Reid, 0 runs
McCartney to Dalzell, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
Dempsey to Dalzell, 4 runs
Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs
Dempsey to Reid, leg bye
Dempsey to Dalzell, 1 run
Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs
Dempsey to Dalzell, wide
Dempsey to Reid, 3 runs
A Tector to Dalzell, 0 runs
A Tector to Dalzell, 4 runs
A Tector to Dalzell, wide
A Tector to Reid, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, 2 runs
A Tector to Reid, 0 runs
A Tector to Dalzell, 1 run
A Tector to Dalzell, wide
Maguire to Reid, 4 runs
Maguire to Reid, wide
Maguire to Reid, 0 runs
Maguire to Reid, 4 runs
Maguire to Dalzell, 1 run
Maguire to Reid, 1 run
Maguire to Dalzell, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, 2 runs
A Tector to Reid, 4 runs
A Tector to Reid, 0 runs
A Tector to Dalzell, 1 run
A Tector to Dalzell, 4 runs
A Tector to Dalzell, 5 wides
A Tector to Dalzell, 2 runs
Maguire to Dalzell, 1 run
Maguire to Dalzell, 0 runs
Maguire to Dalzell, 0 runs
Maguire to Reid, 1 run
Maguire to Reid, wide
Maguire to Reid, 0 runs
Maguire to Reid, 0 runs