Highlights Dragons vs Typhoons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 10.05.2026

T20

DRA
DRA

189

TYP
TYP

148

18.3
4

Sargent to L Maritz, 4 runs

18.2
2

Sargent to L Maritz, 2 runs

18.1
1

Sargent to Dempsey, 1 run

17.6
.

Prendergast to L Maritz, 0 runs

17.5
.

Prendergast to L Maritz, 0 runs

17.4
2

Prendergast to L Maritz, 2 runs

17.3
1

Prendergast to Dempsey, 1 run

17.2
2

Prendergast to Dempsey, 2 runs

17.1
.

Prendergast to Dempsey, 0 runs

16.6
.

Sargent to L Maritz, 0 runs

16.5
1

Sargent to Dempsey, 1 run

16.4
W

Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, appeal, wicket (bowled - Coulter-Reilly)

16.3
1

Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run

16.2
2

Sargent to L Maritz, 2 runs

16.1
1

Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run

15.6
1

McBride to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run

15.6
1

McBride to Coulter-Reilly, wide

15.5
.

McBride to Coulter-Reilly, 0 runs

15.4
2

McBride to Coulter-Reilly, 2 runs

15.3
W

McBride to A Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - A Tector)

15.2
.

McBride to A Tector, 0 runs

15.1
2

McBride to A Tector, 2 runs

14.6
1

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

14.5
1

Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run

14.4
.

Sargent to L Maritz, 0 runs

14.3
1

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

14.2
.

Sargent to A Tector, 0 runs

14.1
2

Sargent to A Tector, 2 runs

13.6
1

McBride to A Tector, 1 run

13.5
1

McBride to L Maritz, 1 run

13.4
1

McBride to A Tector, 1 run

13.3
.

McBride to A Tector, 0 runs

13.2
.

McBride to A Tector, 0 runs

13.1
2

McBride to A Tector, 2 runs

12.6
.

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

12.5
4

Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs

12.4
2

Murray to L Maritz, 2 runs

12.3
2

Murray to L Maritz, 2 runs

12.2
.

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

12.1
1

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

11.6
.

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

11.5
.

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

11.4
.

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

11.3
W

McBride to Little, appeal, wicket (caught - Little)

11.2
.

McBride to Little, 0 runs

11.1
1

McBride to A Tector, 1 run

10.6
2

Murray to Little, 2 runs

10.5
1

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

10.4
W

Murray to Stokell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Stokell)

10.3
2

Murray to Stokell, 2 runs

10.2
1

Murray to Little, 1 run

10.1
.

Murray to Little, 0 runs

9.6
1

McBride to Little, 1 run

9.5
2

McBride to Little, 2 runs

9.4
6

McBride to Little, 6 runs

9.3
1

McBride to Stokell, 1 run

9.2
1

McBride to Little, 1 run

9.1
4

McBride to Little, 4 runs

8.6
.

Murray to Stokell, 0 runs

8.5
4

Murray to Stokell, 4 runs

8.4
4

Murray to Stokell, 4 runs

8.3
1

Murray to Little, 1 run

8.2
1

Murray to Stokell, 1 run

8.1
4

Murray to Stokell, 4 runs

7.6
1

Kelly to Stokell, 1 run

7.6
1

Kelly to Stokell, wide

7.5
4

Kelly to Stokell, 4 runs

7.4
1

Kelly to Little, 1 run

7.3
.

Kelly to Little, 0 runs

7.2
.

Kelly to Little, 0 runs

7.1
.

Kelly to Little, 0 runs

6.6
2

Murray to Stokell, 2 runs

6.5
2

Murray to Stokell, 2 runs

6.4
.

Murray to Stokell, 0 runs

6.3
.

Murray to Stokell, 0 runs

6.2
.

Murray to Stokell, 0 runs

6.1
2

Murray to Stokell, 2 runs

5.6
1

Kelly to Stokell, 1 run

5.5
.

Kelly to Stokell, 0 runs

5.4
.

Kelly to Stokell, 0 runs

5.3
1

Kelly to Little, 1 run

5.2
.

Kelly to Little, 0 runs

5.1
.

Kelly to Little, 0 runs

4.6
1

Dalzell to Little, 1 run

4.5
2

Dalzell to Little, 2 runs

4.4
3

Dalzell to Stokell, 3 runs

4.4
1

Dalzell to Stokell, no ball

4.3
1

Dalzell to Little, 1 run

4.2
.

Dalzell to Little, 0 runs

4.1
.

Dalzell to Little, 0 runs

4.1
1

Dalzell to Little, wide

3.6
1

Prendergast to Little, 1 run

3.5
.

Prendergast to Little, 0 runs

3.4
.

Prendergast to Little, 0 runs

3.3
4

Prendergast to Little, 4 runs

3.2
1

Prendergast to Stokell, 1 run

3.1
.

Prendergast to Stokell, 0 runs

2.6
4

Dalzell to Little, 4 runs

2.5
.

Dalzell to Little, 0 runs

2.4
1

Dalzell to Stokell, 1 run

2.3
2

Dalzell to Stokell, 2 runs

2.2
2

Dalzell to Stokell, 2 runs

2.2
1

Dalzell to Stokell, wide

2.1
4

Dalzell to Stokell, 4 runs

1.6
.

Prendergast to Little, 0 runs

1.6
1

Prendergast to Little, wide

1.6
1

Prendergast to Little, wide

1.5
3

Prendergast to Stokell, 3 runs

1.4
.

Prendergast to Stokell, 0 runs

1.3
3

Prendergast to Little, 3 runs

1.2
.

Prendergast to Little, 0 runs

1.1
1

Prendergast to Stokell, leg bye

0.6
.

Sargent to Little, 0 runs

0.5
.

Sargent to Little, 0 runs

0.4
.

Sargent to Little, 0 runs

0.3
1

Sargent to Stokell, 1 run

0.2
.

Sargent to Stokell, 0 runs

0.1
1

Sargent to Little, 1 run

19.6
.

Dempsey to Harrison, 0 runs

19.5
2

Dempsey to Harrison, 2 runs

19.4
2

Dempsey to Harrison, 2 runs

19.3
1

Dempsey to Squires, 1 run

19.3
1

Dempsey to Squires, wide

19.2
W

Dempsey to Forbes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Forbes)

19.1
1

Dempsey to Harrison, 1 run

18.6
1

A Tector to Harrison, 1 run

18.5
4

A Tector to Harrison, 4 runs

18.4
1

A Tector to Forbes, 1 run

18.3
4

A Tector to Forbes, 4 runs

18.2
1

A Tector to Harrison, 1 run

18.1
2

A Tector to Harrison, 2 runs

18.1
1

A Tector to Harrison, wide

17.6
1

McGee to Harrison, 1 run

17.5
W

McGee to Paul, appeal, wicket (caught - Paul)

17.4
1

McGee to Forbes, 1 run

17.3
1

McGee to Paul, 1 run

17.2
1

McGee to Forbes, 1 run

17.1
1

McGee to Paul, 1 run

16.6
1

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

16.5
1

McCartney to Forbes, 1 run

16.4
1

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

16.3
1

McCartney to Forbes, 1 run

16.2
W

McCartney to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (bowled - Prendergast)

16.1
1

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

15.6
1

McGee to Paul, 1 run

15.5
1

McGee to Prendergast, 1 run

15.4
4

McGee to Prendergast, 4 runs

15.3
.

McGee to Prendergast, 0 runs

15.2
6

McGee to Prendergast, 6 runs

15.1
1

McGee to Paul, 1 run

14.6
.

Little to Prendergast, 0 runs

14.6
nb

Little to Prendergast, no ball + 4 runs

14.5
.

Little to Prendergast, 0 runs

14.4
4

Little to Prendergast, 4 runs

14.3
4

Little to Prendergast, 4 runs

14.2
1

Little to Paul, 1 run

14.1
4

Little to Paul, 4 runs

13.6
1

McGee to Paul, 1 run

13.5
1

McGee to Prendergast, 1 run

13.4
1

McGee to Paul, 1 run

13.3
1

McGee to Prendergast, 1 run

13.2
2

McGee to Prendergast, 2 runs

13.1
.

McGee to Prendergast, 0 runs

12.6
.

A Tector to Paul, 0 runs

12.5
2

A Tector to Paul, 2 runs

12.4
.

A Tector to Paul, 0 runs

12.3
.

A Tector to Paul, 0 runs

12.2
1

A Tector to Prendergast, 1 run

12.1
W

A Tector to Reid, appeal, wicket (run out - Reid)

11.6
1

McGee to Reid, 1 run

11.5
4

McGee to Reid, 4 runs

11.4
1

McGee to Prendergast, 1 run

11.3
1

McGee to Reid, 1 run

11.2
1

McGee to Prendergast, 1 run

11.1
.

McGee to Prendergast, 0 runs

10.6
.

Lawlor to Reid, 0 runs

10.5
4

Lawlor to Reid, 4 runs

10.4
4

Lawlor to Reid, 4 runs

10.3
1

Lawlor to Prendergast, 1 run

10.2
1

Lawlor to Reid, 1 run

10.1
4

Lawlor to Reid, 4 runs

10.1
1

Lawlor to Reid, wide

9.6
2

McCartney to Prendergast, 2 runs

9.5
2

McCartney to Prendergast, 2 runs

9.4
.

McCartney to Prendergast, 0 runs

9.3
2

McCartney to Prendergast, 2 runs

9.2
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

9.1
1

McCartney to Prendergast, 1 run

8.6
1

Lawlor to Prendergast, 1 run

8.5
1

Lawlor to Reid, 1 run

8.4
2

Lawlor to Reid, 2 runs

8.3
1

Lawlor to Prendergast, 1 run

8.2
W

Lawlor to Dalzell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dalzell)

8.2
1

Lawlor to Dalzell, wide

8.1
1

Lawlor to Reid, 1 run

7.6
4

McCartney to Dalzell, 4 runs

7.5
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

7.4
1

McCartney to Dalzell, 1 run

7.3
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

7.2
1

McCartney to Dalzell, 1 run

7.1
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

6.6
.

Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs

6.5
4

Dempsey to Dalzell, 4 runs

6.4
1

Dempsey to Reid, leg bye

6.3
4

Dempsey to Reid, 4 runs

6.2
.

Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs

6.1
.

Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs

5.6
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

5.5
.

McCartney to Reid, 0 runs

5.4
6

McCartney to Reid, 6 runs

5.3
.

McCartney to Reid, 0 runs

5.2
1

McCartney to Dalzell, 1 run

5.1
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

4.6
4

Dempsey to Dalzell, 4 runs

4.5
.

Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs

4.4
1

Dempsey to Reid, leg bye

4.3
1

Dempsey to Dalzell, 1 run

4.2
.

Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs

4.2
1

Dempsey to Dalzell, wide

4.1
3

Dempsey to Reid, 3 runs

3.6
.

A Tector to Dalzell, 0 runs

3.5
4

A Tector to Dalzell, 4 runs

3.5
1

A Tector to Dalzell, wide

3.4
1

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

3.3
2

A Tector to Reid, 2 runs

3.2
.

A Tector to Reid, 0 runs

3.1
1

A Tector to Dalzell, 1 run

3.1
1

A Tector to Dalzell, wide

2.6
4

Maguire to Reid, 4 runs

2.6
1

Maguire to Reid, wide

2.5
.

Maguire to Reid, 0 runs

2.4
4

Maguire to Reid, 4 runs

2.3
1

Maguire to Dalzell, 1 run

2.2
1

Maguire to Reid, 1 run

2.1
1

Maguire to Dalzell, 1 run

1.6
2

A Tector to Reid, 2 runs

1.5
4

A Tector to Reid, 4 runs

1.4
.

A Tector to Reid, 0 runs

1.3
1

A Tector to Dalzell, 1 run

1.2
4

A Tector to Dalzell, 4 runs

1.2
5

A Tector to Dalzell, 5 wides

1.1
2

A Tector to Dalzell, 2 runs

0.6
1

Maguire to Dalzell, 1 run

0.5
.

Maguire to Dalzell, 0 runs

0.4
.

Maguire to Dalzell, 0 runs

0.3
1

Maguire to Reid, 1 run

0.3
1

Maguire to Reid, wide

0.2
.

Maguire to Reid, 0 runs

0.1
.

Maguire to Reid, 0 runs