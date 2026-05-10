Match details Dragons vs Typhoons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 10.05.2026

T20

DRA
DRA

189

TYP
TYP

148

Match Info

Match:Super 20 Trophy, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, May 03, 2026 - Monday, May 25, 2026
Toss:Dragons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 10, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Dragons Squad

PlayersDalzell Alana, Prendergast Orla, Paul Leah, Forbes Sarah, Harrison Abbi, Kelly Arlene, Murray Cara, Reid Sophie, Squires Annabelle, McBride Lara, Sargent Freya
BenchArmstrong Bella, Bhavsar Mansi, Black Sarah, Calvert Emily, Dunne Tahlia, Fisher Aoife, Hunter Amy, Jackson Jenny, Little Louise, Lowe Rebecca, Marsh Ella, McCartney Kia, McGranaghan L, Neely Lucy, Spence Millie, Wasson Ella

Typhoons Squad

PlayersStokell Rebecca, Dempsey Georgina, Maguire Jane, McGee Ellie, Tector Alice, Maritz Lara, Coulter Reilly Christina, Lawlor Aisling
BenchCanning Ava, Craig Zara, Delany Laura, Foysal Arisha, Loughran Joanna, McLean Isabelle, McNally Julie, Searle Robyn, Thompson Meg, Thomson Sinead, Walsh Alice

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet