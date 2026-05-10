Squads Dragons vs Typhoons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 10.05.2026

T20

DRA
DRA

189

TYP
TYP

148

Playing

DRA
DRA
TYP
TYP
First TeamSecond Team
Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Paul Leah

all rounder

Forbes Sarah

wicket keeper

McGee Ellie

all rounder

Tector Alice

all rounder

Kelly Arlene

all rounder

Maritz Lara

all rounder

Lawlor Aisling

no information yet

Bench

DRA
DRA
TYP
TYP
First TeamSecond Team
Bhavsar Mansi

no information yet

Black Sarah

no information yet

Delany Laura

all rounder

Calvert Emily

no information yet

Foysal Arisha

no information yet

Dunne Tahlia

no information yet

Loughran Joanna

wicket keeper

Hunter Amy

wicket keeper

McNally Julie

all rounder

Thompson Meg

wicket keeper

Lowe Rebecca

no information yet

Thomson Sinead

no information yet

Marsh Ella

batsman

Walsh Alice

all rounder

McGranaghan L

no information yet

Neely Lucy

no information yet

Spence Millie

no information yet

Wasson Ella

no information yet