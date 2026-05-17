Highlights Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 17.05.2026

T20

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA

177

18.1
4

Canning to Reid, 4 runs

17.6
1

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

17.5
.

A Tector to Reid, 0 runs

17.4
4

A Tector to Reid, 4 runs

17.3
1

A Tector to Forbes, 1 run

17.2
W

A Tector to Paul, appeal, wicket (caught - Paul)

17.1
4

A Tector to Paul, 4 runs

16.6
6

McCartney to Reid, 6 runs

16.5
1

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

16.4
.

McCartney to Paul, 0 runs

16.3
4

McCartney to Paul, 4 runs

16.2
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

16.1
1

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

15.6
2

A Tector to Reid, 2 runs

15.5
1

A Tector to Paul, 1 run

15.4
1

A Tector to Reid, leg bye

15.3
.

A Tector to Reid, 0 runs

15.2
1

A Tector to Paul, 1 run

15.1
4

A Tector to Paul, 4 runs

14.6
4

Lawlor to Reid, 4 runs

14.5
1

Lawlor to Paul, 1 run

14.4
1

Lawlor to Reid, 1 run

14.3
6

Lawlor to Reid, 6 runs

14.2
6

Lawlor to Reid, 6 runs

14.1
.

Lawlor to Reid, 0 runs

13.6
2

Little to Paul, 2 runs

13.5
4

Little to Paul, 4 runs

13.4
1

Little to Reid, 1 run

13.3
.

Little to Reid, 0 runs

13.2
.

Little to Reid, 0 runs

13.1
4

Little to Reid, 4 runs

12.6
2

Lawlor to Paul, 2 runs

12.5
4

Lawlor to Paul, 4 runs

12.4
1

Lawlor to Reid, 1 run

12.3
1

Lawlor to Paul, 1 run

12.2
1

Lawlor to Reid, 1 run

12.1
1

Lawlor to Paul, 1 run

11.6
1

Little to Paul, 1 run

11.5
2

Little to Paul, 2 runs

11.4
1

Little to Reid, 1 run

11.3
1

Little to Paul, 1 run

11.2
2

Little to Paul, 2 runs

11.2
2

Little to Reid, 1 run

11.1
1

Little to Paul, 1 run

10.6
.

Lawlor to Reid, 0 runs

10.5
6

Lawlor to Reid, 6 runs

10.4
4

Lawlor to Reid, 4 runs

10.3
.

Lawlor to Reid, 0 runs

10.2
.

Lawlor to Reid, 0 runs

10.1
1

Lawlor to Paul, 1 run

9.4
2

McGee to Reid, 2 runs

9.3
4

McGee to Reid, 4 runs

9.2
.

McGee to Reid, 0 runs

9.1
1

McGee to Paul, 1 run

8.6
1

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

8.5
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

8.4
6

McCartney to Reid, 6 runs

8.3
.

McCartney to Reid, 0 runs

8.3
1

McCartney to Reid, wide

8.2
1

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

8.1
.

McCartney to Paul, 0 runs

7.6
1

McGee to Paul, 1 run

7.5
1

McGee to Reid, 1 run

7.4
1

McGee to Paul, 1 run

7.4
1

McGee to Paul, wide

7.3
2

McGee to Paul, 2 runs

7.3
1

McGee to Paul, wide

7.2
2

McGee to Paul, 2 runs

7.1
1

McGee to Reid, 1 run

6.6
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

6.5
.

McCartney to Reid, 0 runs

6.4
.

McCartney to Reid, 0 runs

6.4
1

McCartney to Reid, wide

6.3
.

McCartney to Reid, 0 runs

6.2
1

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

6.1
.

McCartney to Paul, 0 runs

5.6
.

A Tector to Reid, 0 runs

5.5
.

A Tector to Reid, 0 runs

5.5
1

A Tector to Reid, wide

5.4
1

A Tector to Paul, 1 run

5.4
1

A Tector to Paul, wide

5.4
1

A Tector to Paul, wide

5.3
1

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

5.2
4

A Tector to Reid, 4 runs

5.2
1

A Tector to Reid, wide

5.1
2

A Tector to Reid, 2 runs

5.1
1

A Tector to Reid, wide

4.6
1

Canning to Reid, 1 run

4.5
1

Canning to Paul, 1 run

4.4
4

Canning to Paul, 4 runs

4.3
4

Canning to Paul, 4 runs

4.2
.

Canning to Paul, 0 runs

4.1
.

Canning to Paul, 0 runs

3.6
1

Dempsey to Paul, leg bye

3.5
.

Dempsey to Paul, 0 runs

3.4
4

Dempsey to Paul, 4 runs

3.3
3

Dempsey to Reid, 3 runs

3.2
.

Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs

3.1
2

Dempsey to Reid, 2 runs

2.6
.

Canning to Paul, 0 runs

2.5
.

Canning to Paul, 0 runs

2.4
W

Canning to Harrison, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harrison)

2.3
.

Canning to Harrison, 0 runs

2.2
.

Canning to Harrison, 0 runs

2.1
.

Canning to Harrison, 0 runs

1.6
4

Dempsey to Reid, 4 runs

1.5
.

Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs

1.4
.

Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs

1.3
1

Dempsey to Harrison, 1 run

1.2
W

Dempsey to Dalzell, appeal, wicket (caught - Dalzell)

1.1
1

Dempsey to Reid, 1 run

1.1
1

Dempsey to Reid, wide

0.6
4

Canning to Dalzell, 4 runs

0.5
2

Canning to Dalzell, 2 runs

0.4
.

Canning to Dalzell, 0 runs

0.3
4

Canning to Dalzell, 4 runs

0.2
1

Canning to Reid, 1 run

0.1
.

Canning to Reid, 0 runs