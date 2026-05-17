Highlights Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 17.05.2026
Canning to Reid, 4 runs
A Tector to Reid, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, 0 runs
A Tector to Reid, 4 runs
A Tector to Forbes, 1 run
A Tector to Paul, appeal, wicket (caught - Paul)
A Tector to Paul, 4 runs
McCartney to Reid, 6 runs
McCartney to Paul, 1 run
McCartney to Paul, 0 runs
McCartney to Paul, 4 runs
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Paul, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, 2 runs
A Tector to Paul, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, leg bye
A Tector to Reid, 0 runs
A Tector to Paul, 1 run
A Tector to Paul, 4 runs
Lawlor to Reid, 4 runs
Lawlor to Paul, 1 run
Lawlor to Reid, 1 run
Lawlor to Reid, 6 runs
Lawlor to Reid, 6 runs
Lawlor to Reid, 0 runs
Little to Paul, 2 runs
Little to Paul, 4 runs
Little to Reid, 1 run
Little to Reid, 0 runs
Little to Reid, 0 runs
Little to Reid, 4 runs
Lawlor to Paul, 2 runs
Lawlor to Paul, 4 runs
Lawlor to Reid, 1 run
Lawlor to Paul, 1 run
Lawlor to Reid, 1 run
Lawlor to Paul, 1 run
Little to Paul, 1 run
Little to Paul, 2 runs
Little to Reid, 1 run
Little to Paul, 1 run
Little to Paul, 2 runs
Little to Reid, 1 run
Little to Paul, 1 run
Lawlor to Reid, 0 runs
Lawlor to Reid, 6 runs
Lawlor to Reid, 4 runs
Lawlor to Reid, 0 runs
Lawlor to Reid, 0 runs
Lawlor to Paul, 1 run
McGee to Reid, 2 runs
McGee to Reid, 4 runs
McGee to Reid, 0 runs
McGee to Paul, 1 run
McCartney to Paul, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 6 runs
McCartney to Reid, 0 runs
McCartney to Reid, wide
McCartney to Paul, 1 run
McCartney to Paul, 0 runs
McGee to Paul, 1 run
McGee to Reid, 1 run
McGee to Paul, 1 run
McGee to Paul, wide
McGee to Paul, 2 runs
McGee to Paul, wide
McGee to Paul, 2 runs
McGee to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 0 runs
McCartney to Reid, 0 runs
McCartney to Reid, wide
McCartney to Reid, 0 runs
McCartney to Paul, 1 run
McCartney to Paul, 0 runs
A Tector to Reid, 0 runs
A Tector to Reid, 0 runs
A Tector to Reid, wide
A Tector to Paul, 1 run
A Tector to Paul, wide
A Tector to Paul, wide
A Tector to Reid, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, 4 runs
A Tector to Reid, wide
A Tector to Reid, 2 runs
A Tector to Reid, wide
Canning to Reid, 1 run
Canning to Paul, 1 run
Canning to Paul, 4 runs
Canning to Paul, 4 runs
Canning to Paul, 0 runs
Canning to Paul, 0 runs
Dempsey to Paul, leg bye
Dempsey to Paul, 0 runs
Dempsey to Paul, 4 runs
Dempsey to Reid, 3 runs
Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs
Dempsey to Reid, 2 runs
Canning to Paul, 0 runs
Canning to Paul, 0 runs
Canning to Harrison, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harrison)
Canning to Harrison, 0 runs
Canning to Harrison, 0 runs
Canning to Harrison, 0 runs
Dempsey to Reid, 4 runs
Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs
Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs
Dempsey to Harrison, 1 run
Dempsey to Dalzell, appeal, wicket (caught - Dalzell)
Dempsey to Reid, 1 run
Dempsey to Reid, wide
Canning to Dalzell, 4 runs
Canning to Dalzell, 2 runs
Canning to Dalzell, 0 runs
Canning to Dalzell, 4 runs
Canning to Reid, 1 run
Canning to Reid, 0 runs