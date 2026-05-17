Squads Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 17.05.2026

T20

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA

177

Playing

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA
First TeamSecond Team
Kelly Arlene

all rounder

Delany Laura

all rounder

Lawlor Aisling

no information yet

Lowe Rebecca

no information yet

Maritz Lara

all rounder

McGee Ellie

all rounder

Tector Alice

all rounder

Bench

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA
First TeamSecond Team
Forbes Sarah

wicket keeper

Bhavsar Mansi

no information yet

Foysal Arisha

no information yet

Black Sarah

no information yet

Loughran Joanna

wicket keeper

Calvert Emily

no information yet

Dunne Tahlia

no information yet

McNally Julie

all rounder

Hunter Amy

wicket keeper

Paul Leah

all rounder

Marsh Ella

batsman

McGranaghan L

no information yet

Neely Lucy

no information yet

Thompson Meg

wicket keeper

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Thomson Sinead

no information yet

Spence Millie

no information yet

Walsh Alice

all rounder

Wasson Ella

no information yet