Squads Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 17.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Little Louise
batsman
Kelly Arlene
all rounder
Canning Ava
bowler
Dalzell Alana
batsman
Coulter Reilly Christina
batsman
Reid Sophie
batsman
Delany Laura
all rounder
Harrison Abbi
bowler
Dempsey Georgina
bowler
Murray Cara
bowler
Lawlor Aisling
no information yet
McBride Lara
batsman
Lowe Rebecca
no information yet
Sargent Freya
bowler
Maritz Lara
all rounder
Jackson Jenny
batsman
McCartney Kia
batsman
McGee Ellie
all rounder
Tector Alice
all rounder
Strickland Sophie
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Craig Zara
bowler
Armstrong Bella
bowler
Forbes Sarah
wicket keeper
Bhavsar Mansi
no information yet
Foysal Arisha
no information yet
Black Sarah
no information yet
Loughran Joanna
wicket keeper
Calvert Emily
no information yet
Maguire Jane
bowler
Dunne Tahlia
no information yet
McLean Isabelle
bowler
Fisher Aoife
bowler
McNally Julie
all rounder
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper
Paul Leah
all rounder
Marsh Ella
batsman
Searle Robyn
batsman
McGranaghan L
no information yet
Squires Annabelle
bowler
Morrissey Genevieve
all rounder
Stokell Rebecca
batsman
Neely Lucy
no information yet
Thompson Meg
wicket keeper
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Thomson Sinead
no information yet
Spence Millie
no information yet
Walsh Alice
all rounder
Wasson Ella
no information yet