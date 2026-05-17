Match details Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 17.05.2026

T20

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA

177

Match Info

Match:Super 20 Trophy, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, May 03, 2026 - Monday, May 25, 2026
Toss:Typhoons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 17, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Typhoons Squad

PlayersLittle Louise, Canning Ava, Coulter Reilly Christina, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, Lawlor Aisling, Lowe Rebecca, Maritz Lara, McCartney Kia, McGee Ellie, Tector Alice, Strickland Sophie
BenchCraig Zara, Forbes Sarah, Foysal Arisha, Loughran Joanna, Maguire Jane, McLean Isabelle, McNally Julie, Paul Leah, Searle Robyn, Squires Annabelle, Stokell Rebecca, Thompson Meg, Thomson Sinead, Walsh Alice

Dragons Squad

PlayersKelly Arlene, Dalzell Alana, Reid Sophie, Harrison Abbi, Murray Cara, McBride Lara, Sargent Freya, Jackson Jenny
BenchArmstrong Bella, Bhavsar Mansi, Black Sarah, Calvert Emily, Dunne Tahlia, Fisher Aoife, Hunter Amy, Marsh Ella, McGranaghan L, Morrissey Genevieve, Neely Lucy, Prendergast Orla, Spence Millie, Wasson Ella

Venue Guide

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