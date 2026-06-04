Match details Alembic Warriors vs Ami Super Avengers T20 T20 Baroda Premier League 04.06.2026

T20

ALE
ALE

219

AMI
AMI

183

Match Info

Match:T20 Baroda Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Sunday, June 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 04, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Alembic Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Ami Super Avengers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet