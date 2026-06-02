Match details Alembic Warriors vs Diamond Dazzlers T20 T20 Baroda Premier League 02.06.2026

T20

ALE
ALE

155

DIA
DIA

151

Match Info

Match:T20 Baroda Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Sunday, June 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Alembic Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Diamond Dazzlers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet