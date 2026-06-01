Match details Ami Super Avengers vs A4 Power Strikers T20 T20 Baroda Premier League 01.06.2026

T20

AMI
AMI

49

POW
POW

158

Match Info

Match:T20 Baroda Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Sunday, June 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 01, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Ami Super Avengers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

A4 Power Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet