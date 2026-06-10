H2h Pruthvi Panthers vs Ami Super Avengers T20 T20 Baroda Premier League 10.06.2026

T20

PRU
PRU

141

AMI
AMI

140

Pruthvi Panthers vs Ami Super Avengers

T20, T20 Baroda Premier League

AMIAmi Super Avengers

218

PRUPruthvi Panthers

144

T20, T20 Baroda Premier League

AMIAmi Super Avengers

PRUPruthvi Panthers