Highlights The Blaze vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026
Holland to Knott, 1 run
Holland to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Holland to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Holland to SJ Bryce, wide
Barnes to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Barnes to Knott, 2 wides
Barnes to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Barnes to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Barnes to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Barnes to Knott, 1 run
Barnes to Knott, 0 runs
Dean to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Dean to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Dean to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Dean to Knott, 3 runs
Dean to Knott, 0 runs
Dean to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Dean to SJ Bryce, wide
Vukusic to Knott, 0 runs
Vukusic to Knott, 4 runs
Vukusic to SJ Bryce, 3 runs
Vukusic to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Vukusic to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Vukusic to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Vukusic to SJ Bryce, wide
Skelton to Knott, 0 runs
Skelton to Knott, 4 runs
Skelton to Knott, 4 runs
Skelton to Knott, 0 runs
Skelton to Knott, 0 runs
Skelton to SJ Bryce, 3 runs
Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 4 runs
Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 2 runs
Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 2 runs
Dean to Knott, 0 runs
Dean to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (bowled - KE Bryce)
Dean to KE Bryce, wide
Dean to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Dean to Kelly, wicket (lbw - Kelly)
Dean to Kelly, 4 runs
Dean to Kelly, 0 runs
Knott to Harris, 2 runs
Knott to Skelton, appeal, wicket (stumped - Skelton)
Knott to Skelton, 0 runs
Knott to Barnes, 1 run
Knott to Barnes, 2 runs
Knott to Skelton, 1 run
Gordon to Skelton, 1 run
Gordon to Barnes, 1 run
Gordon to Skelton, 1 run
Gordon to Skelton, 0 runs
Gordon to Barnes, 1 run
Gordon to Barnes, 0 runs
Higham to Barnes, 1 run
Higham to Hazell, appeal, wicket (caught - Hazell)
Higham to Hazell, 0 runs
Higham to Skelton, 1 run
Higham to Dean, appeal, wicket (caught - Dean)
Higham to Dean, 0 runs
Dean plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
FOUR! Dean defends for 4 runs.
FOUR! Dean plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Hazell plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Dean plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Hazell plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Ballinger to Dean, 2 runs
Hazell allows it to go through to the keeper, and the ball flies away for one bye.
Ballinger to Hazell, 0 runs
Ballinger to Dean, 1 run
Ballinger to Dean, 4 runs
Ballinger to Dean, 0 runs
Gordon to Dean, 1 run
Gordon to Hazell, 1 run
Gordon to Dean, 1 run
Gordon to Hazell, 1 run
Gordon to Dean, 1 run
Gordon to Dean, 0 runs
Dean plays a defensive stroke for a run.
FOUR! Dean plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Groves to Hazell, 1 run
Groves to Dean, 4 runs
Groves to Dean, 0 runs
Knott to Hazell, 0 runs
Knott to Dean, 1 run
Knott to Hazell, 1 run
Knott to Dean, 1 run
Knott to Hazell, 1 run
Knott to Hazell, 0 runs
Higham to Dean, 0 runs
Higham to Dean, 0 runs
Higham to Hazell, 1 run
Higham to Hazell, 2 runs
Higham to Hazell, 0 runs
Higham to Dean, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffiths)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Dean, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Griffiths, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Dean, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Griffiths, leg bye
Charley Nicola Phillips to Griffiths, 0 runs
Groves to Griffiths, 1 run
Groves to Griffiths, 0 runs
Groves to Griffiths, 4 runs
Groves to Griffiths, 0 runs
Groves to Dean, 1 run
Groves to Dean, 2 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gordon to Dean, 1 run
Gordon to Dean, 0 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 1 run
Gordon to Dean, 1 run
Groves to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)
Groves to Learoyd, 0 runs
Groves to Learoyd, 4 runs
Groves to Dean, 1 run
Groves to Learoyd, 1 run
Groves to Learoyd, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Holland, 1 run
Knott to Learoyd, 0 runs
Knott to Holland, 1 run
Knott to Holland, 0 runs
Knott to Learoyd, 1 run
Knott to Learoyd, 4 runs
Knott to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gordon to Holland, 0 runs
Gordon to Luff, appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)
Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run
Gordon to Learoyd, 4 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 4 runs
Gordon to Luff, 1 run
Knott to Learoyd, 0 runs
Knott to Luff, 1 run
Knott to Luff, 0 runs
Knott to Luff, 0 runs
Knott to Learoyd, 1 run
Knott to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Ballinger to Odgers, 4 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Odgers, 4 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 1 run
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs