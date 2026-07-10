Highlights The Blaze vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026

Live
T20

BLA
BLA

(6 ov.) 44/2

SOM
SOM

118

6.3
1

Holland to Knott, 1 run

6.2
1

Holland to SJ Bryce, 1 run

6.1
.

Holland to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

6.1
1

Holland to SJ Bryce, wide

5.6
1

Barnes to SJ Bryce, 1 run

5.6
2

Barnes to Knott, 2 wides

5.5
1

Barnes to SJ Bryce, 1 run

5.4
.

Barnes to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

5.3
.

Barnes to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

5.2
1

Barnes to Knott, 1 run

5.1
.

Barnes to Knott, 0 runs

4.6
.

Dean to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

4.5
.

Dean to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

4.4
.

Dean to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

4.3
3

Dean to Knott, 3 runs

4.2
.

Dean to Knott, 0 runs

4.1
1

Dean to SJ Bryce, 1 run

4.1
1

Dean to SJ Bryce, wide

3.6
.

Vukusic to Knott, 0 runs

3.5
4

Vukusic to Knott, 4 runs

3.4
3

Vukusic to SJ Bryce, 3 runs

3.3
.

Vukusic to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

3.2
.

Vukusic to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

3.1
.

Vukusic to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

3.1
1

Vukusic to SJ Bryce, wide

2.6
.

Skelton to Knott, 0 runs

2.5
4

Skelton to Knott, 4 runs

2.4
4

Skelton to Knott, 4 runs

2.3
.

Skelton to Knott, 0 runs

2.2
.

Skelton to Knott, 0 runs

2.1
3

Skelton to SJ Bryce, 3 runs

1.6
1

Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 1 run

1.5
4

Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 4 runs

1.4
.

Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

1.3
.

Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

1.2
2

Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 2 runs

1.1
2

Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 2 runs

0.6
.

Dean to Knott, 0 runs

0.5
W

Dean to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (bowled - KE Bryce)

0.5
1

Dean to KE Bryce, wide

0.4
.

Dean to KE Bryce, 0 runs

0.3
W

Dean to Kelly, wicket (lbw - Kelly)

0.2
4

Dean to Kelly, 4 runs

0.1
.

Dean to Kelly, 0 runs

19.6
2

Knott to Harris, 2 runs

19.5
W

Knott to Skelton, appeal, wicket (stumped - Skelton)

19.4
.

Knott to Skelton, 0 runs

19.3
1

Knott to Barnes, 1 run

19.2
2

Knott to Barnes, 2 runs

19.1
1

Knott to Skelton, 1 run

18.6
1

Gordon to Skelton, 1 run

18.5
1

Gordon to Barnes, 1 run

18.4
1

Gordon to Skelton, 1 run

18.3
.

Gordon to Skelton, 0 runs

18.2
1

Gordon to Barnes, 1 run

18.1
.

Gordon to Barnes, 0 runs

17.6
1

Higham to Barnes, 1 run

17.5
W

Higham to Hazell, appeal, wicket (caught - Hazell)

17.4
.

Higham to Hazell, 0 runs

17.3
1

Higham to Skelton, 1 run

17.2
W

Higham to Dean, appeal, wicket (caught - Dean)

17.1
.

Higham to Dean, 0 runs

16.6
1

Dean plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

16.5
4

FOUR! Dean defends for 4 runs.

16.4
4

FOUR! Dean plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

16.3
1

Hazell plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.2
1

Dean plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.1
1

Hazell plays a defensive stroke for a run.

15.6
2

Ballinger to Dean, 2 runs

15.5
1b

Hazell allows it to go through to the keeper, and the ball flies away for one bye.

15.4
.

Ballinger to Hazell, 0 runs

15.3
1

Ballinger to Dean, 1 run

15.2
4

Ballinger to Dean, 4 runs

15.1
.

Ballinger to Dean, 0 runs

14.6
1

Gordon to Dean, 1 run

14.5
1

Gordon to Hazell, 1 run

14.4
1

Gordon to Dean, 1 run

14.3
1

Gordon to Hazell, 1 run

14.2
1

Gordon to Dean, 1 run

14.1
.

Gordon to Dean, 0 runs

13.6
1

Dean plays a defensive stroke for a run.

13.5
4

FOUR! Dean plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

13.4
1

Groves to Hazell, 1 run

13.2
4

Groves to Dean, 4 runs

13.1
.

Groves to Dean, 0 runs

12.6
.

Knott to Hazell, 0 runs

12.5
1

Knott to Dean, 1 run

12.4
1

Knott to Hazell, 1 run

12.3
1

Knott to Dean, 1 run

12.2
1

Knott to Hazell, 1 run

12.1
.

Knott to Hazell, 0 runs

11.6
.

Higham to Dean, 0 runs

11.5
.

Higham to Dean, 0 runs

11.4
1

Higham to Hazell, 1 run

11.3
2

Higham to Hazell, 2 runs

11.2
.

Higham to Hazell, 0 runs

11.1
1

Higham to Dean, 1 run

10.6
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffiths)

10.5
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Dean, 1 run

10.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Griffiths, 1 run

10.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Dean, 1 run

10.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Griffiths, leg bye

10.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Griffiths, 0 runs

9.6
1

Groves to Griffiths, 1 run

9.5
.

Groves to Griffiths, 0 runs

9.4
4

Groves to Griffiths, 4 runs

9.3
.

Groves to Griffiths, 0 runs

9.2
1

Groves to Dean, 1 run

9.1
2

Groves to Dean, 2 runs

8.6
.

Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs

8.5
.

Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs

8.4
1

Gordon to Dean, 1 run

8.3
.

Gordon to Dean, 0 runs

8.2
1

Gordon to Griffiths, 1 run

8.1
1

Gordon to Dean, 1 run

7.6
W

Groves to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)

7.5
.

Groves to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.4
4

Groves to Learoyd, 4 runs

7.3
1

Groves to Dean, 1 run

7.2
1

Groves to Learoyd, 1 run

7.1
.

Groves to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.6
W

KE Bryce to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

6.5
1

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run

6.4
2

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 2 runs

6.3
.

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.2
.

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.1
1

KE Bryce to Holland, 1 run

5.6
.

Knott to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.5
1

Knott to Holland, 1 run

5.4
.

Knott to Holland, 0 runs

5.3
1

Knott to Learoyd, 1 run

5.2
4

Knott to Learoyd, 4 runs

5.1
.

Knott to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.6
.

Gordon to Holland, 0 runs

4.5
W

Gordon to Luff, appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)

4.4
1

Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run

4.3
4

Gordon to Learoyd, 4 runs

4.2
4

Gordon to Learoyd, 4 runs

4.1
1

Gordon to Luff, 1 run

3.6
.

Knott to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.5
1

Knott to Luff, 1 run

3.4
.

Knott to Luff, 0 runs

3.3
.

Knott to Luff, 0 runs

3.2
1

Knott to Learoyd, 1 run

3.1
1

Knott to Luff, 1 run

2.6
.

Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs

2.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)

2.4
4

Ballinger to Odgers, 4 runs

2.3
1

Ballinger to Luff, 1 run

2.2
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

2.1
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

1.6
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 4 runs

1.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs

1.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs

1.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs

1.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs

1.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, wide

1.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Odgers, wide

1.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Luff, 1 run

0.6
4

Ballinger to Odgers, 4 runs

0.5
1

Ballinger to Luff, 1 run

0.4
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

0.3
1

Ballinger to Odgers, 1 run

0.2
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

0.1
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs