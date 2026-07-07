Match details The Blaze vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026

T20

BLA
BLA
SOM
SOM

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersAndrews Maria, Athapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Ballinger Grace, Beams Kristen, Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Claridge Ella, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Elwiss Georgia, Gammon Bethan, Glenn Sarah, Gordon Kirstie, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Groves Josie, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Higham Lucy, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Jones Emma, Kellogg Leah Grace, Kelly Marie, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Mullan Daisy, Odedra Sonia, Perry Ellyse, Phillips Charley, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Thanawala Prisha, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAnderson Ellie, Barnes Olivia, Corney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Griffiths Alex, Harris Lola, Hazell Jess, Holland Niamh, Jackson Laura, Jones Hannah, Jones Katie, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Luff Sophie Natasha, Munday Amelie, Odgers Rebecca, Robbins Mollie, Skelton Chloe, Vukusic Erin, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea, Wilson Fran
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet