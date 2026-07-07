Squads The Blaze vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026

T20

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SOM
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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Andrews Maria

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

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Davis Ruby

batsman

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Harris Lola

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Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Hazell Jess

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de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Jones Hannah

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Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Graves Teresa

all rounder

Munday Amelie

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Gunn Jenny

all rounder

Vukusic Erin

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Westley Jasmine

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Willis Bea

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Higham Lucy

all rounder

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Jones Emma

no information yet

Knott Charli

all rounder

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Midwood Katie

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Odedra Sonia

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Shaw Lara

all rounder

Thanawala Prisha

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Bench

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First TeamSecond Team

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