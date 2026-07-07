Squads The Blaze vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Baker Olivia
bowler
Corney Emma
batsman
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Davis Ruby
batsman
Beams Kristen
bowler
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Harris Lola
no information yet
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Hazell Jess
no information yet
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Holland Niamh
bowler
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Jackson Laura
batsman
du Preez Mignon
batsman
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Knight Heather
batsman
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Graves Teresa
all rounder
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Green Maddy
batsman
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Groves Josie
bowler
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Grundy Rebecca
bowler
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Gunn Jenny
all rounder
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Harmer Bethany
batsman
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Haynes Rachael
batsman
Willis Bea
no information yet
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Wilson Fran
batsman
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Jones Emma
no information yet
Kellogg Leah Grace
bowler
Kelly Marie
batsman
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Knott Charli
all rounder
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Midwood Katie
no information yet
Midwood Katie Louise
all rounder
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Odedra Sonia
all rounder
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Phillips Charley
batsman
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Shaw Lara
all rounder
Sims Ilenia
bowler
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Villani Elyse
batsman
Wheeler Amy
bowler
Match has not started yet